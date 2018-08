Andrew Bird’s music video for “Give It Away” features a Piñata Man who “plays” children’s birthday parties. Piñata Man is obviously in the wrong line of work.

I’m sure this is a metaphor for something. Something. Also, it wasn’t just your mom who was nuts growing up.

“Give It Away” is off of “Break It Yourself,” a title which seems to have some bearings on piñatas everywhere. The album was released earlier this year.