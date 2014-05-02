Andrew Garfield dresses up for Arcade Fire’s ‘We Exist’ video: Watch the teaser

A couple of weeks ago, Andrew Garfield showed up to Arcade Fire's Coachella Weekend 2 gig in a dress and a wig.

Now we have some better idea what that was for.

“The Amazing Spider-Man 2” actor — whose movie opened in theaters today — appears in the first teaser for Arcade Fire's video for “We Exist.” Flashes of Garfield shearing his hair and gripping his head in front of a mirror weave between footage of him nervously walking down the barricaded path that leads to the main stage at the music festival. In the latter scenes, he's wearing a white dress, with a face full of makeup.

Win Butler has said that the song “We Exist,” the next single from Arcade Fire's latest album “Reflektor,” is about a son telling his father that he's gay. At Coachella, the band sprung into the song with Butler intro'ing: “The right to marry anyone you want is a human rights issue.”

We don't know if Garfield's character is trans, or prefers crossdressing, or if he's even the “son” in the song. But it looks like some strong messaging is on it's way.

Arcade Fire's tour and festival dates are below. Garfield hosts “Saturday Night Live” tomorrow night (May 3).

May 02    Atlanta, GA
May 04    New Orleans Jazz & Heritage Festival    New Orleans, LA
May 29    Primavera Sound Festival    Barcelona, Spain
May 31    Rock In Rio    Lisbon, Portugal
Jun 03        Paris, France
Jun 04        Paris, France
Jun 06        London, United Kingdom
Jun 07        London, United Kingdom
Jun 09        Landgraaf, Netherlands
Jun 10        Merksem, Belgium
Jun 12        Norwegian Wood Festival    Oslo, Norway
Jun 15        Northside Festival    Aarhus, Denmark
Jun 17        Dresden, Germany
Jun 18        Berlin, Germany
Jun 20        Hurricane Festival     Scheessel, Germany
Jun 20        Southside Festival    Tuttlingen, Germany
Jun 23        Rock In Roma    Rome Rm, Italy
Jun 24        Verona    Verona, Italy
Jun 29        Dublin    Dublin, Ireland
Jul 25        Fuji Rock    Niigata, Japan
Jul 30        Mountain View, CA
Aug 01        Los Angeles, CA
Aug 02        Los Angeles, CA
Aug 05        San Diego, CA
Aug 08        Seattle, WA
Aug 09        Squamish Valley Festival    Squamish, Canada
Aug 11        Edmonton, Canada
Aug 12        Calgary, Canada
Aug 14        Winnipeg, Canada
Aug 17        Washington, DC
Aug 19        Mansfield, MA
Aug 20        Bangor, ME
Aug 22        Brooklyn, NY
Aug 23        Brooklyn, NY
Aug 24        Brooklyn, NY
Aug 26        Chicago, IL
Aug 27        Chicago, IL
Aug 29        Toronto, Canada
Aug 30        Montreal, Canada

