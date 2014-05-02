Andrew Garfield dresses up for Arcade Fire’s ‘We Exist’ video: Watch the teaser

A couple of weeks ago, Andrew Garfield showed up to Arcade Fire's Coachella Weekend 2 gig in a dress and a wig.

Now we have some better idea what that was for.

“The Amazing Spider-Man 2” actor — whose movie opened in theaters today — appears in the first teaser for Arcade Fire's video for “We Exist.” Flashes of Garfield shearing his hair and gripping his head in front of a mirror weave between footage of him nervously walking down the barricaded path that leads to the main stage at the music festival. In the latter scenes, he's wearing a white dress, with a face full of makeup.

Win Butler has said that the song “We Exist,” the next single from Arcade Fire's latest album “Reflektor,” is about a son telling his father that he's gay. At Coachella, the band sprung into the song with Butler intro'ing: “The right to marry anyone you want is a human rights issue.”

We don't know if Garfield's character is trans, or prefers crossdressing, or if he's even the “son” in the song. But it looks like some strong messaging is on it's way.

Arcade Fire's tour and festival dates are below. Garfield hosts “Saturday Night Live” tomorrow night (May 3).

