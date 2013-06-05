Watch: Andy Samberg and The Lonely Island try to spell stuff

#Andy Samberg
06.05.13 5 years ago

Happy Wack Wednesday to you and yours! If you were hoping to start your day off by listening to a guy yell a bunch of letters at you very quickly, then you are in luck, you weirdo — for the latest offering from The Lonely Island, called “Spell it Out,” has Andy Samberg doing just that.

Wondering what it says? “Dude that has sex with pigs monkeys for money but only as a side thing right now, I’m just short on cash and have irons in the fire but in this economy it’ll have to do. My name is Lenny.”

Wack.

Around The Web

TOPICS#Andy Samberg
TAGSANDY SAMBERGSpell it OutSPELLINGTHE LONELY ISLANDWack Wednesdays

Listen To This

Crate-Digging: The Haiduks, Smokescreens, And More Bandcamp Albums From July

Crate-Digging: The Haiduks, Smokescreens, And More Bandcamp Albums From July

07.31.18 2 days ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

07.31.18 2 days ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

07.30.18 3 days ago
Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Santigold, Kenny Chesney, And Denzel Curry

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Santigold, Kenny Chesney, And Denzel Curry

07.27.18 6 days ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

07.24.18 1 week ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

07.23.18 1 week ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP