Watch: Andy Samberg and The Lonely Island try to spell stuff

Happy Wack Wednesday to you and yours! If you were hoping to start your day off by listening to a guy yell a bunch of letters at you very quickly, then you are in luck, you weirdo — for the latest offering from The Lonely Island, called “Spell it Out,” has Andy Samberg doing just that.

Wondering what it says? “Dude that has sex with pigs monkeys for money but only as a side thing right now, I’m just short on cash and have irons in the fire but in this economy it’ll have to do. My name is Lenny.”

Wack.