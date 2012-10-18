Andy Samberg to star in detective comedy series from ‘Parks and Recreation’ duo

Andy Samberg as the lead in a detective series? Don’t worry, it’s a comedy.

The “Saturday Night Live” alumnus has signed on for the lead role in a new FOX pilot from “Parks and Recreation” creator Michael Schur and Dan Goor, who serves as a writer/executive-producer on the Amy Poehler-led NBC laffer. The series will center on a group of detectives who work at a precinct located right at the border of New York City.

Samberg, whom Schur and Goor designed the part for, will play the group’s lead investigator and serve as a producer on the show.

The news was broken by Deadline.

Samberg departed “SNL” back in June following a seven-season run on the late-night sketch series. He currently stars in the BBC Three sitcom “Cuckoo,” with his last big-screen effort being the indie rom-com “Celeste & Jesse Forever” opposite Rashida Jones. He’ll next be seen starring alongside Christopher Mintz-Plasse, Rachel Bilson, Clark Gregg, Alia Shawkat, Aubrey Plaza, Connie Britton, Bill Hader and Donald Glover in “The To Do List,” which is slated for release on Valentine’s Day.

Are you a fan of Samberg? Do you think he’ll be a good fit for Schur and Goor’s comedy style?