Andy Samberg to star in detective comedy series from ‘Parks and Recreation’ duo

#Andy Samberg
10.18.12 6 years ago

Andy Samberg as the lead in a detective series? Don’t worry, it’s a comedy.

The “Saturday Night Live” alumnus has signed on for the lead role in a new FOX pilot from “Parks and Recreation” creator Michael Schur and Dan Goor, who serves as a writer/executive-producer on the Amy Poehler-led NBC laffer. The series will center on a group of detectives who work at a precinct located right at the border of New York City.

Samberg, whom Schur and Goor designed the part for, will play the group’s lead investigator and serve as a producer on the show.

The news was broken by Deadline.

Samberg departed “SNL” back in June following a seven-season run on the late-night sketch series. He currently stars in the BBC Three sitcom “Cuckoo,” with his last big-screen effort being the indie rom-com “Celeste & Jesse Forever” opposite Rashida Jones. He’ll next be seen starring alongside Christopher Mintz-Plasse, Rachel Bilson, Clark Gregg, Alia Shawkat, Aubrey Plaza, Connie Britton, Bill Hader and Donald Glover in “The To Do List,” which is slated for release on Valentine’s Day.

Are you a fan of Samberg? Do you think he’ll be a good fit for Schur and Goor’s comedy style?

Around The Web

TOPICS#Andy Samberg
TAGSANDY SAMBERGdan goorFoxmichael schur

Listen To This

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

08.06.18 14 hours ago
Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Travis Scott, Mac Miller, And Iggy Azalea

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Travis Scott, Mac Miller, And Iggy Azalea

08.03.18 4 days ago
Crate-Digging: The Haiduks, Smokescreens, And More Bandcamp Albums From July

Crate-Digging: The Haiduks, Smokescreens, And More Bandcamp Albums From July

07.31.18 7 days ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

07.31.18 7 days ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

07.30.18 1 week ago
Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Santigold, Kenny Chesney, And Denzel Curry

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Santigold, Kenny Chesney, And Denzel Curry

07.27.18 2 weeks ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP