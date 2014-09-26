Andy Samberg’s Unaired ‘SNL’ Characters are Just Appalling

#Andy Samberg #Late Night With Seth Meyers #Seth Meyers #Brooklyn Nine-Nine
09.26.14 4 years ago

There will never be a show whose backstage workings are as interesting as “SNL.” The breakneck pace, the quickly jettisoned material, the power struggles — it's all intriguing. Can't wait for that updated “Live from New York” oral history.

Last night on Seth Meyers' show, Andy Samberg (whose show “Brooklyn Nine-Nine” is damn cute!) discussed a couple of characters he created that never made it to air on “SNL.” They are so dumb. And hilarious. I say they deserve a shot.

Around The Web

TOPICS#Andy Samberg#Late Night With Seth Meyers#Seth Meyers#Brooklyn Nine-Nine
TAGSANDY SAMBERGbrooklyn nine-nineLATE NIGHT WITH SETH MEYERSseth meyers

Listen To This

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Travis Scott, Mac Miller, And Iggy Azalea

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Travis Scott, Mac Miller, And Iggy Azalea

08.03.18 1 day ago
Crate-Digging: The Haiduks, Smokescreens, And More Bandcamp Albums From July

Crate-Digging: The Haiduks, Smokescreens, And More Bandcamp Albums From July

07.31.18 4 days ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

07.31.18 4 days ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

07.30.18 5 days ago
Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Santigold, Kenny Chesney, And Denzel Curry

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Santigold, Kenny Chesney, And Denzel Curry

07.27.18 1 week ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

07.24.18 2 weeks ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP