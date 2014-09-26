Andy Samberg’s Unaired ‘SNL’ Characters are Just Appalling

There will never be a show whose backstage workings are as interesting as “SNL.” The breakneck pace, the quickly jettisoned material, the power struggles — it's all intriguing. Can't wait for that updated “Live from New York” oral history.

Last night on Seth Meyers' show, Andy Samberg (whose show “Brooklyn Nine-Nine” is damn cute!) discussed a couple of characters he created that never made it to air on “SNL.” They are so dumb. And hilarious. I say they deserve a shot.