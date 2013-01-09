Ang Lee aiming to direct Angelina Jolie in ‘Cleopatra’

Will Ang Lee be embarking on a journey to ancient Egypt for his next project?

The “Life of Pi” director, who was previously rumored as a contender for Sony’s “Cleopatra” movie starring Angelina Jolie after David Fincher exited talks, has confirmed his interest in taking on the historical drama in a recent interview with The Hollywood Reporter.

“I’m about to read the script,” said Lee. “It just feels right to me after all the other types of films I’ve done. What does it have in common with any of them? They”re all totally different! That”s what makes this perfect.”

Indeed, Lee has been known for taking on a wide variety of genres over the span of his long career, from superhero flicks (2003’s “Hulk”) to costume dramas (1995’s “Sense and Sensibility”) to, erm, gay cowboy romances (2005’s “Brokeback Mountain”). So in addition to the lure of an A-list leading lady and a powerhouse producer in Oscar-hungry Scott Rudin, “Cleopatra” would also allow him to check “historical epic” off his career bucket list.

Based on the acclaimed 2011 biography “Cleopatra: A Life” by Stacy Schiff, “Cleopatra” has garnered its share of interest from Hollywood’s top directors, with “Bourne” helmer Paul Greengrass and James Cameron also circling the project at one point or another.

Do you think Lee is a good choice for “Cleopatra,” or would you prefer another director? Let us know your alternate picks in the comments.

