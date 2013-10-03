Check out the spooky, well-dressed cast of ‘American Horror Story: Coven’

10.03.13

Given that “American Horror Story: Coven” will be chock full of grand dames (Kathy Bates! Angela Bassett! Jessica Lange!), it’s only right that the costumes be all kinds of awesome. Forget those mental patient rags and nuns’ habits of “Asylum” and put these ladies in ornate frocks and elegant black dresses with on-trend peplums! It’s highly superficial to gush over what these ladies will be wearing, but damn, these costumes are awesome! Plus, we don’t have much else to go on at this point, other than some creepy promos that don’t tie into the actual show and a teaser that makes the show look a little bit like “The Craft,” which I’m hoping is just an unfortunate accident.

In any case, take a look at these glamor shots of the gang and, if applicable, get some inspiration (I now need a fabulous black maxidress with ruffles. That is all). And, you know, you could start making assumptions about what we’re going to be seeing on Oct. 9 at 10:00 p.m. on FX. In any case, these are some fabulous witches and voodoo priestesses, don’t you think?

Will you be watching? 

