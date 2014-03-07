Angelina Jolie tells the real story behind Disney’s ‘Maleficent’

(CBR) Angelina Jolie is an intimidating force to be reckoned with, just on her own. Now add monstrous horns, a menacing stare and the powers of a sorceress into the equation; it”s no wonder that only one little girl on the planet was brave enough to face Jolie in “Maleficent”: her own daughter.

Jolie”s daughter Vivienne plays the young version of Princess Aurora in “Maleficent”, and it”s not because Jolie and fiance Brad Pitt want to turn their child into an actor.

“But the other 3- and 4-year-old performers wouldn”t come near me,” she tells Entertainment Weekly about her daughter”s casting. “It had to be a child that liked me and wasn”t afraid of my horns and my eyes and my claws. So it had to be Viv.”

Jolie further explained that “Maleficent” tells the “real story” of the iconic Disney villain, one that adds a new spin on what was once considered a straightforward tale of good and evil.

“When that character makes mistakes – which Maleficent does, and crosses many lines – you want them to be angry at her and concerned and confused and in the end, somehow understand something that they didn”t know before,” she said.

“Maleficent” hits theaters on May 30.