Angelina Jolie’s daughter to appear in ‘Maleficent’

It looks like “Maleficent,” Disney’s upcoming re-imagining of the Sleepy Beauty fairy tale, is going to be a family affair.

The studio announced today that star Angelina Jolie will be joined in the film by her daughter, Vivienne Jolie-Pitt.

Taking place before Disney’s1959 animated classic “Sleeping Beauty,” the new live-action film explores the roots of Queen Maleficent’s villainy, and examines why she eventually curses the beautiful young Princess Aurora (Elle Fanning) and turn her into Sleeping Beauty. Sharlto Copley (“District 9”) plays King Stefan.

Special Effects wizard Robert Stromberg (who worked on the “Pirates of the Caribbean” films) is making his directorial debut on the film.

In a small supporting part, the junior Jolie (age 4) will play the child version of Princess Aurora.

Jolie also has five more children (three were adopted with boyfriend Brad Pitt), so this likely won’t be the last time we see two generations of Jolies on screen together. It should also be noted that Jolie made her own film debut, when she was 7, alongside her father, Jon Voight, in 1982’s “Lookin’ to Get Out.”

“Maleficent” opens nationwide March 14, 2014.