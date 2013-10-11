‘Angry Birds’ pleased with directing duo

and 10.11.13 5 years ago

(CBR) “Angry Birds” is one step closer to launching from your phone or tablet to the big screen. Deadline reports that animation vets Clay Kaytis and Fergal Reilly have signed on to helm what will be their directorial debut.

Kaytis has animation supervisor credits for Disney films like “Tangled” and did animation work on “Wreck-It Ralph” and “Frozen”. Meanwhile, Reilly worked as a storybaord artist on the “Cloudy with a Chance of Meatballs” films as well as “Hotel Transylvania” and also acted as head of story for Sony Pictures Animation.

Producers Rovio Entertainment and Sony Pictures scheduled “Angry Birds” for a July 1, 2016 release.

TAGSANGRY BIRDSClay kaytisFergal ReillyRovio Entertainment

