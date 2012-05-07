Listen to two new Animal Collective songs

Little by little, Animal Collective is making new noise.

The experimental electronica crew dropped two new tracks today, available for immediate purchase digitally and due on 7” vinyl on June 26. Side 1 is “Honeycomb,” which is the aural equivalent of different-sized bouncy balls going down a flight of stairs. They seem to have reserved all their nuance for side 2, “Gotham.” Both would sound great on a nice, warm vinyl slab.



Danny Perez’ multimedia installation at New York’s Guggenheim Museum in 2010. AC has launched an accompanying website , too, for fans to recreate some of the interactive sound elements featured in that exhibition. As per native custom, Animal Collective released a Record Store Day exclusive laste month with “Transverse Temporal Gyrus.” It was the audio accompaniment to band collaborator