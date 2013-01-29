Watch: Animal Collective’s ‘Applesauce’ video directed by Gaspar Noé

Animal Collective’s music video for “Applesauce” is directed by Gaspar Noé and features a long, close shot of a model eating a peach in the dark in front of flashing multi-colored lights.

According to a release, “It is intended to be viewed in complete darkness for maximum effect.” Taking this video into a dark closet (with at least three days of dirty laundry piled up), it turns into a video of a long, close shot of a model eating a peach in the dark in front of flashing multi-colored lights.

Noé — who also directed Nick Cave’s highly repetitive “We No Who U R” video — is making use of avant-garde filmmaker Paul Sharits’ 1968 short film “N:O:T:H:I:N:G,” which soundlessly loops flashing multi-colored lights.

This is all to say that model Lindsey Wixson’s mouth is still famous, “Applesauce” is still only OK and excellent observationalist Gaspar Noe (“Enter the Void”) has kinda phoned it in in these two recent music video explorations.

“Applesauce” is from AC’s “Centipede Hz,” out last year. They’re on tour with Dan Deacon this spring, check out the dates here, because they’re pretty fun (and very loud) live.