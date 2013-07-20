Watch: Anna Faris talks hubby Chris Pratt’s ‘sexy’ new ‘Guardians of the Galaxy’ body

SAN DIEGO – With Chris Pratt currently prepping for the role of Star-Lord in Marvel’s “Guardians of the Galaxy,” his physique has undergone a stunning transformation as of late. So what does his wife Anna Faris think of her significant other’s new Adonis-like figure?

“He’s hungry. He’s like on a crazy diet. But I’m really proud of him, and he looks great,” says Faris, humoring me during our chat about the forthcoming animated sequel “Cloudy with a Chance of Meatballs 2,” in which she reprises the role of weather intern Sam Sparks. “I do have to confess though that I like him a little rounder. …He looks…very sexy. But it’s just an interesting change.”

Speaking of transformations, I can’t help but wonder what female superhero Faris might be interested in playing if the opportunity arose.

“It’d be awesome to fly, right?” she says, struggling to name a specific character.

At this point I suggest Wonder Woman.

“Does she fly?” asks Faris. “She sort of leaps, doesn’t she? Doesn’t she like jump really far? She has like a lasso and she just jumps really far. That’s not a very powerful superhero…you wanna be able to zap and kill, and fly, but um…I really have this memory of her just jumping. I don’t know why. I don’t know if that’s true or not though.”

Now I am doubting whether Wonder Woman can fly or if it is something I just made up on the spot. Faris doesn’t seem totally clear either. One thing we are sure of: Wonder Woman wears bracelets, and she crosses her arms in front of her face a lot. But what function do those bracelets serve? On this point, too, we cannot be entirely positive.

“There was a lot of this, right?” asks Faris, striking the prototypical pose from the old TV series. “And what happened when she did this?”

I tell her I believe the bracelets emitted some sort of a laser beam.

“Was it like a kill beam?” asks Faris. I tell her I am fairly confident that Wonder Woman never actually killed anybody, because that would be immoral.

“I think you’re right!” says Faris.

Bottom line: Anna Faris and I do not know shit about Wonder Woman.

“Guardians of the Galaxy” is slated for release on August 1, 2014.