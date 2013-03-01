Anna Friel joins Showtime’s ‘The Vatican’ pilot

Showtime has broken up the testosterone-heavy cast of “The Vatican” by adding the drama pilot’s first leading lady.

The network announced on Friday (March 1) that Anna Friel has joined the cast of “The Vatican,” which comes from writer Paul Attanasio and is being directed by Ridley Scott.

Friel will play Kayla Duffy, sister of Cardinal Thomas Duffy, who will be played by Kyle Chandler.

Of the character, Showtime says, “Kayla is a sexually active, hard-partying New Yorker. She is darkly witty and openly rebellious against all norms and institutions, including the church. While Kayla and Cardinal Duffy are close, honest and loving siblings, she is always a complication, and at times a liability for a man of the cloth who is one of the public leaders of the Catholic Church.”

Other previously announced “Vatican” castmembers include Matthew Good and Sebastian Koch. Production on the pilot will begin later this year through Sony Pictures Television.

A Golden Globe nominee for “Pushing Daisies,” Friel’s feature credits include “Me Without You,” “Bathory: Countess of Blood” and “You Will Meet a Tall Dark Stranger.”