Anna Gunn cast on the right side of the law in ‘Gracepoint’

FOX has announced two bits of casting news for next year’s new “event” series, “Gracepoint.” Anna Gunn and Jacki Weaver are both joining the cast which already includes David Tennant.
“Gracepoint” is a US remake of British series “Broadchurch,” which also starred Tennant. The actor is best known for his stint as the Gallifreyan Time Lord on “Doctor Who.” Not only is Tennant reprising his “Broadchurch” role for this US remake, but he can next be seen on television this Saturday, reprising his “Doctor Who” role on 50th anniversary special of that series, “Day of the Doctor.”
Anna Gunn is joining “Gracepoint” in the role of Detective Ellie Miller. This puts the actress on the right side of the law following her time on the wrong side in “Breaking Bad,” where she played Skyler White, wife of drug kingpin Walter White.
Jacki Weaver has been cast as Susan Wright, a mysterious woman who is new to town and who harbors a dark history. Weaver is a two-time Academy Award nominee.
“Gracepoint” is the story of a murder investigation in a small town, with the detectives played by Tennant and Gunn taking the lead in case. While Tennant’s character is an outsider, Gunn’s Miller is a local and is forced to look at her home in a new way as she digs into the case.
As stated above, FOX is billing the show as an “event” series and is planning on airing it during the 2014-2015 television season. “Broadchurch” aired in the States this summer on BBC America.
The problem is that most of the audience for this has already seen the original. Similar to why Girl with the Dragon Tattoo US version didn’t do well at the box office.
In any case, I’m looking forward to hearing who they cast as Mrs Latimer. The actress in the British version was arguably just as much the female lead.
i dont think that is true. everyone i have talked to has never heard of it.
I didn’t say most people had heard of it…
So Ana Gunn gets to once again play the wife of man who hides a secret life and *may* be a criminal. Typecasting?
The cropping of the photo makes it look like she’s got horns…or an alien octopus popping out of her head.