Anne Hathaway gets photobombed by Jared Leto as big stars hit the Vanity Fair party

03.03.14 4 years ago

Once the Oscars are over, once you've had a nice meal at the annual Governor's ball, “if” you can get on the list the Vanity Fair party is the place to be.  It arguably attracts more big names then the Academy Awards itself and this year was no exception.  Taylor Swift, Jon Hamm, Lady Gaga, Anna Kendrick, Amy Adams, Selena Gomez and Jennifer Lawrence were just some of the big names hitting the exclusive after party.

Of course, if there is a red carpet this season that means there will be photobombs. Not only was Anne Hathaway a victim by means of Best Supporting Actor winner Jared Leto, but none other than Bill Murray got into the act. Who did he photobomb? Check out the embedded photo gallery below and find out.

