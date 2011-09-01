Anne Hathaway in talks to star in musical film adaptation of ‘Les Miserables’

09.01.11

 Anne Hathaway is in talks to play Fantine in the upcoming musical film adaptation of “Les Miserables.” 

 The Oscar-nominated actress (“Rachel Getting Married”) would be joining Hugh Jackman (as Jean Valjean) in the adaptation of Victor Hugo’s epic 19th Century French novel, according to Broadway World.
The original musical opened on Broadway in 1987 and won eight Tony Awards. 
Oscar-winner Tom Hooper (“The King’s Speech”) is directing.
In 1998, Liam Neeson, Uma Thurman and Geoffrey Rush starred in a non-musical adaptation directed by Bille August.
Hathaway can currently be seen in “One Day,” and will play Selina Kyle in next summer’s “The Dark Knight Rises.”

