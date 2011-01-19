Anne Hathaway will play Selina Kyle in ‘The Dark Knight Rises’

Will Batman have two or three villains in “The Dark Knight Rises”? Warner Bros. announced today that Anne Hathaway has been cast as Selina Kyle in the third Christopher Nolan Batman film. In comic book lore, Kyle is also known as Catwoman.
In a statement from the studio, Nolan said, “I am thrilled to have the opportunity to work with Anne Hathaway, who will be a fantastic addition to our ensemble as we complete our story.”
In addition, the studio announced Tom Hardy, who appeared in Nolan’s Oscar contender “Inception,” has been set to play Bane. Nolan said, “I am delighted to be working with Tom again and excited to watch him bring to life our new interpretation of one of Batman”s most formidable enemies.”
Earlier reports indicated that Nolan was also casting to play Talia, the daughter of Ra’s Al Ghul, the villain Liam Neeson portrayed in “Batman Begins.” Talia has been Batman’s adversary at times in the comic book. It’s unclear whether she’s just a love interest this time around. The character was not mentioned in the studio’s release.
Selina Kyle has been played most famously as Catwoman by Eartha Kitt and Julie Newmar in the ’60s “Batman” TV show and by Michelle Pfeiffer in Tim Burton’s “Batman Returns.”
Hathaway most recently appeared opposite Jake Gyllenhaal in “Love and Other Drugs.” Other 2010 releases included “Valentine’s Day” and “Alice in Wonderland.” Hathaway’s next gig is co-hosting the 83rd Academy Awards with James Franco.
“The Dark Knight Rises” opens nationwide on July 22, 2012.
With the exception of Katie Holmes in Batman Begins, Nolan has proven very deft in his casting choices for this series. Anybody remember the outcry against Heath Ledger being cast as the Joker? All the Brokeback Batman hysteria. Ledger turned it into one of the great movie villains of all time. I can’t see Nolan losing his touch here.
Finally! All the bullshit can stop. We at last have concrete, official casting announcements.
I like the way this is shaping up so far. Both Tom Hardy and Anne Hathaway are awesome.
Guess those Dr. Strange rumors weren’t as solid as some sites were led to believe.
Oh this is so exciting! Anne Hathaway is my favorite, she is going to be such a badass!
Nooooooo! I’m not seeing how Anne Hathaway is going to shed her goodie goodie roles. Come on, Princess Diaries 2x, Devil Wears Prada, Get Smart… I don’t see how she pulls off Catwoman with that resume. Nolan, you better not screw up the close of the Trilogy!!! Don’t ruin it like T3 ruined the Terminator Trilogy!!!
Guess you haven’t seen Havoc, Brokeback Mountain, or Rachel Getting Married then have you?
Yeah, watch Havoc and you will never look at her the same again
Anne Hathaway is fine. As an actress she is great. Personally, I am not convinced of Catwoman. I’ve never been a fan of the character. Still, if anybody can pull it off, Nolan gets my benefit of a doubt.
I would like (or have liked) Talia Al Ghul as a villain/anti-hero (and love interest if you must), and somebody like Dr. Strange or a similarly conceptually grounded just seemed like it would make more sense. And maybe they will end up incorporated, or they’ll do a take that really fits into the vibe of Nolan’s vision. There are about a million different ways the Joker could have sucked for his vision of the Batman “universe” if used wrong.
Regardless, after the last two Batman movies and how great Inception turned out, I have to say I’m inclined to believe Nolan will make a great movie and I am very much looking forward to seeing how he ends this trilogy.
-Cheers
I totally missed the “Tom Hardy as Bane” bit. Somehow I’m losing interest now.
Intellectually I’m sure Nolan will do a great job, but conceptually this bores the crap out of me.
-Cheers
Ugh, totally disappointed by the Hathaway choice – she’s not sensual enough! I think Zoe Saldana would have been a better pick!!!
Ugh, Heath Ledger’s totally not skinny and weird enough to pull off the Joker, Crispen Glover would have been a better pick.
I bet this “Dark Knight” movie is going to disappoint.
I’ll trust Nolan on this. Anne Hathaway is pretty and sensual enough to be a love interest. She’s pretty enough to fill a Catwoman outfit. What I really care about? Can she act. Despite not being a fan of her TYPE of film, she seems to act fine in what I’ve seen.
More importantly? She obviously screened well. Given Nolan’s track record, I think we should give him nothing but faith until he gives us reason to do otherwise.
Pleased with the Hathaway choice. She’s a great actress. Surprised by the Bane announcement. Seems a tad inconsistent with the universe Nolan has established. However, he did say, â€œI am delighted to be working with Tom again and excited to watch him bring to life our NEW INTERPRETATION of one of Batmanâ€™s most formidable enemies.â€ If there’s anyone who can pull off whatever he wants, it’s Nolan. I have learned not to doubt it one anything anymore.
I’m really pumped with these choices. Both are great actors…and anyone who has seen Hardy in “Bronson” knows that he plays the maniacal strong man well. I have complete faith in Nolan to bring his last Batman home strong…he’s never made a movie that wasn’t fantastic.
I liked Katie Holmes as Rachel.
People hate her because of Tom Cruise, but she’s fine in the role.
Hmm. I don’t see Catwoman mentioned anywhere in this announcement. Does that mean anything? Especially since Tom Hardy is specifically being cast as Bane.
An odd choice for villains. I was kind of expecting a Nolan spin on the Riddler.
Oh well, in Nolan I trust.
I’ve got to say “no”, since Nolan clearly likes to avoid using the ‘comic book’ names that belong to the characters: Aaron Eckhart was introduced as playing ‘Harvey Dent’ and not ‘Two-Face’ and credited accordingly, though he of course portrayed both. The same with Bale if I remember truly — he was credited as ‘Bruce Wayne’ only. Liam Neeson was introduced to the cast of BATMAN BEGINS as playing ‘Ducard’, and was credited as such, with Ken Watanabe credited as ‘Ra’s Al Ghul'(in a way true, but not precisely correct). Call it a ‘Nolanism’, I guess.
…Then there’s the fact that according to his backstory on the page, when he reaches Gotham City, Bane no longer entertains any alter ego — he is only ‘Bane’, and wears no “disguise”.