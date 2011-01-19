Anne Hathaway will play Selina Kyle in ‘The Dark Knight Rises’

Will Batman have two or three villains in “The Dark Knight Rises”? Warner Bros. announced today that Anne Hathaway has been cast as Selina Kyle in the third Christopher Nolan Batman film. In comic book lore, Kyle is also known as Catwoman.

In a statement from the studio, Nolan said, “I am thrilled to have the opportunity to work with Anne Hathaway, who will be a fantastic addition to our ensemble as we complete our story.”

In addition, the studio announced Tom Hardy, who appeared in Nolan’s Oscar contender “Inception,” has been set to play Bane. Nolan said, “I am delighted to be working with Tom again and excited to watch him bring to life our new interpretation of one of Batman”s most formidable enemies.”

Earlier reports indicated that Nolan was also casting to play Talia, the daughter of Ra’s Al Ghul, the villain Liam Neeson portrayed in “Batman Begins.” Talia has been Batman’s adversary at times in the comic book. It’s unclear whether she’s just a love interest this time around. The character was not mentioned in the studio’s release.

Selina Kyle has been played most famously as Catwoman by Eartha Kitt and Julie Newmar in the ’60s “Batman” TV show and by Michelle Pfeiffer in Tim Burton’s “Batman Returns.”

Hathaway most recently appeared opposite Jake Gyllenhaal in “Love and Other Drugs.” Other 2010 releases included “Valentine’s Day” and “Alice in Wonderland.” Hathaway’s next gig is co-hosting the 83rd Academy Awards with James Franco.

“The Dark Knight Rises” opens nationwide on July 22, 2012.