Read the swooning letter Anthony Hopkins wrote to Bryan Cranston

The difference between your kind of Walter White fandom and Anthony Hopkins’ kind of Walter White fandom is that Anthony can write a letter to Bryan Cranston, stick it int the mailbox labeled “from celebrities to other celebrities,” and find that letter delivered straight to the actor’s front door. Whereas all you can do is share your enthusiasm via your Facebook status by using a ton of exclamation points.

Here’s the letter Anthony wrote to Bryan, whom he was polite enough to refer to as “Mister Cranston.” Unlike us.

“Dear Mister Cranston.

I wanted to write you this email – so I am contacting you through Jeremy Barber – I take it we are both represented by UTA . Great agency.

I”ve just finished a marathon of watching “BREAKING BAD” – from episode one of the First Season – to the last eight episodes of the Sixth Season. (I downloaded the last season on AMAZON) A total of two weeks (addictive) viewing.

I have never watched anything like it. Brilliant!

Your performance as Walter White was the best acting I have seen – ever.

I know there is so much smoke blowing and sickening bullshit in this business, and I”ve sort of lost belief in anything really.

But this work of yours is spectacular – absolutely stunning. What is extraordinary, is the sheer power of everyone in the entire production. What was it? Five or six years in the making? How the producers (yourself being one of them), the writers, directors, cinematographers…. every department – casting etc. managed to keep the discipline and control from beginning to the end is (that over used word) awesome.

From what started as a black comedy, descended into a labyrinth of blood, destruction and hell. It was like a great Jacobean, Shakespearian or Greek Tragedy.

If you ever get a chance to – would you pass on my admiration to everyone – Anna Gunn, Dean Norris, Aaron Paul, Betsy Brandt, R.J. Mitte, Bob Odenkirk, Jonathan Banks, Steven Michael Quezada – everyone – everyone gave master classes of performance … The list is endless.

Thank you. That kind of work/artistry is rare, and when, once in a while, it occurs, as in this epic work, it restores confidence.

You and all the cast are the best actors I”ve ever seen.

That may sound like a good lung full of smoke blowing. But it is not. It”s almost midnight out here in Malibu, and I felt compelled to write this email.

Congratulations and my deepest respect. You are truly a great, great actor.

Best regards

Tony Hopkins.”

Awwww. Sweet, ain’t it? It’s only write that Bryan now respond with a fanboy letter of his own.

P.S. Let’s turn, “It”s almost midnight out here in Malibu, and I felt compelled to write this email” into a meme. Okay, Internet?

