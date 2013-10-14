Read the swooning letter Anthony Hopkins wrote to Bryan Cranston

The difference between your kind of Walter White fandom and Anthony Hopkins’ kind of Walter White fandom is that Anthony can write a letter to Bryan Cranston, stick it int the mailbox labeled “from celebrities to other celebrities,” and find that letter delivered straight to the actor’s front door. Whereas all you can do is share your enthusiasm via your Facebook status by using a ton of exclamation points.
Here’s the letter Anthony wrote to Bryan, whom he was polite enough to refer to as “Mister Cranston.” Unlike us.
“Dear Mister Cranston.
I wanted to write you this email – so I am contacting you through Jeremy Barber – I take it we are both represented by UTA . Great agency.
I”ve just finished a marathon of watching “BREAKING BAD” – from episode one of the First Season – to the last eight episodes of the Sixth Season. (I downloaded the last season on AMAZON) A total of two weeks (addictive) viewing.
I have never watched anything like it. Brilliant!
Your performance as Walter White was the best acting I have seen – ever.
I know there is so much smoke blowing and sickening bullshit in this business, and I”ve sort of lost belief in anything really.
But this work of yours is spectacular – absolutely stunning. What is extraordinary, is the sheer power of everyone in the entire production. What was it? Five or six years in the making? How the producers (yourself being one of them), the writers, directors, cinematographers…. every department – casting etc. managed to keep the discipline and control from beginning to the end is (that over used word) awesome.
From what started as a black comedy, descended into a labyrinth of blood, destruction and hell. It was like a great Jacobean, Shakespearian or Greek Tragedy.
If you ever get a chance to – would you pass on my admiration to everyone – Anna Gunn, Dean Norris, Aaron Paul, Betsy Brandt, R.J. Mitte, Bob Odenkirk, Jonathan Banks, Steven Michael Quezada – everyone – everyone gave master classes of performance … The list is endless.
Thank you. That kind of work/artistry is rare, and when, once in a while, it occurs, as in this epic work, it restores confidence.
You and all the cast are the best actors I”ve ever seen.
That may sound like a good lung full of smoke blowing. But it is not. It”s almost midnight out here in Malibu, and I felt compelled to write this email.
Congratulations and my deepest respect. You are truly a great, great actor.
Best regards
Tony Hopkins.”
Awwww. Sweet, ain’t it? It’s only write that Bryan now respond with a fanboy letter of his own.
P.S. Let’s turn, “It”s almost midnight out here in Malibu, and I felt compelled to write this email” into a meme. Okay, Internet?
an amazing letter. A great way to introduce my teen to the work of Mr. Hopkins!
I love Breaking Bad, but that is a little much. The whole cast are the best actors he’s ever seen? And can one truly appreciate how brilliant the production is on a binge watch where you’re responding viscerally, not contemplating the various aspects of direction, visuals, clothing, attention to detail…? Because I need to rewatch, think on it, talk about it, watch interviews on youtube with cast and crew, and go on the internet to find all the little things, to truly appreciate all aspects.
It seems a little much, especially coming from an actor like Hopkins. Are we sure he wrote this? How come the letter is online?
Does anyone know if Tarantino has ever commented on Breaking Bad? He’s the person i’d most want to hear from about Breaking Bad, hopefully a very positive opinion. The first two seasons were VERY Tarantino-esque. I’ve just always been curious about what he thinks, if he knows about it (how could he not?), and if he finds it’s a lot like his work. I wish a reporter would ask him. He often gives his opinions publicly about films, but has he done so about tv?
Hopkins obviously never saw James Stewart, Marlon Brando, Paul Newman, Jack Lemmon, Pacino, De Niro, Daniel Day Lewis , himself, Katharine Hepburn, Ingrid Bergman, Elizabeth Taylor, Barbara Streisand, Meryl Streep, Jodie Foster and a bunch of others
Especially Jodie Foster.
When he said that they are all the best actors, yo, I decided it was a sarcastic email, yo.
You’re right: it is “only write” that Cranston respond.
No memes please. This is a great and respectful man giving well deserved kudos another great man. If your truly felt the same about Bryan Cranston and his performance in Breaking Bad, show a little respect on this one….He has been the subject of enough memes….
Liana… It saddens me that a literary professional, such as yourself, would accompany a letter so eloquently written by such an esteemed and respected artist with material that wasn’t even given the courtesy of a proof read or a grammar check. Simple things like this cheapen the message you’re attempting to bring. Check your work before unleashing it to the entire internet.. it represents you.
I read that in Frank Underwood’s (Kevin Spacey, “House of Cards”) voice. Another wonderful show I think. I agree with your comment.