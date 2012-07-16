Anthony Mackie will take wing as The Falcon in ‘Captain America: The Winter Soldier’

A little later, I’ll have my thoughts on the “Marvel: Phase Two” panel from Comic-Con, which certainly indicated an organized approach to what they’ve got planned for the next few years, but it seems like they’ve already got more news than they announced on Saturday, and it suggests another interesting expansion for the potential roster they’re looking at for “The Avengers 2.”
Anthony Mackie has been showing up on fanboy wishlists for pretty much everything since “The Hurt Locker” was released, and when we ran a piece about a month ago about the possibility of a Black Panther film, Mackie seemed to be clear favorite for many of you. He’s done nice work in a number of films, but so far hasn’t really found that role that pushes him over the top and establishes him as a bankable star.
That could change now that it’s being reported he is in final negotiations with Marvel Studios to join the cast of “Captain America: The Winter Soldier” as one of the most significant supporting characters in Captain America’s ongoing comic history, The Falcon.
Created during the era when blacksploitation was redefining African-America iconography on movie screens, The Falcon was one of Marvel’s efforts to create an urban superhero, someone who gave a significant portion of their readership a hero that looked like them. And while Black Panther came first, the difference is that Sam Wilson was from America, and he was from Harlem. He was abducted by the Red Skull, which is how he met Captain America in the first place. Cap supervised the training that Sam underwent to become The Falcon, and then became his partner in modern New York for much of the ’70s. Most importantly, he was the first major black comic book character who didn’t have the word “Black” in his name, which was a major step.
With the announcement of the title the other day, it’s pretty clear what the main focus of the sequel will be, and it makes perfect sense. One of the things that seemed evident in “Captain America: The First Avenger” was that Bucky’s “death” was handled the way it was specifically to leave room for the Winter Soldier storyline to be explored later.
It’s interesting to hear that The Falcon is being dropped into the mix, though, because it suggests that they’re going to be drawing from many different eras of the comic as they build the film. I’m very curious to see what the Russo Brothers bring to the table, and based on Kevin Feige’s enthusiasm on Saturday, it sounds like they’ve got some fun stuff planned for us.
“Captain America: The Winter Soldier” opens April 4, 2014.
The Falcon was created in 1969, which predates the blaxploitation wave by a couple of years.
..and the stick in the mud of the day goes to…
??? I was just pointing out that the Falcon wasn’t riding a wave, he was a pioneer. Sorry to harsh your mellow.
Don’t cloud the issue with facts, dude. How can we enjoy this story if we don’t agree that Falcon was created to take advantage of the blaxploitation wave? Giving credit to Stan Lee for being ahead of the curve will make you a stick in the mud.
Johnston’s movie is damn special. Fans are incredible lucky to have it. Hope they channel as much of it as possible moving forward.
I am content to wait and see how they play this out, and I am glad they are not keeping these movies totally homogenized (o.k., so the Hulk was green, but still). That said, I am curious how they are going to pull off the looks and concepts of some of these characters. I am not sure how much people are going to buy the traditional brightly colored outfit with strap-on wings. I always wondered, did he fly by flapping his arms like wings? The latest batch of Marvel Movies has worked pretty well, so I’m inclined to trust them. It’s just a character (one of many) that seems like a challenge to translate to movies set in a more serious, more realistic, and yes sometimes “dark and gritty” settings these movies seem to take place.
The Bucky/Winter Soldier angle makes sense though and should be a good story.
-Cheers
600 million worth of moviegoers have already bought the Avengers and their brightly colored outfits this summer. Why would the Falcon of all people suddenly be the last straw?
I can see a scenario where they use the Ultimates version of The Falcon that works for S.H.I.E.L.D.
And what could happen in the movie is, he befriends Steve Rogers, since he probably hangs around S.H.I.E.L.D. a lot with no other place to go, and when Bucky comes back, he might feel a strong sense of betrayal seeing the bond the two have formed. Mix that in with the other elements of The Winter Soldier, and you have a highly potent situation.
While I’m still not a fan, the Ultimates version of his uniform looks better. Still seems impractical for actually letting him pull off a landing more than once in his life, but at least it would be a step in the right direction.
I’m actually a little surprised that the Falcon would make it to the big screen before the Black Panther, but hey I’m excited to see more Marvel characters being brought to life.
“Winter Soldier” appeals to the worst aspects of the current Superhero fad. A ridiculous storyline that gets a pass because it’s “dark”. Maybe Brubaker can come up with a storyline where we learn that Steve Roger’s dog was also kept young since WWII, but it’s been trained to hate Superheroes.
You know why I don’t have any faith in the Russo Brothers?
In YOU, ME & DUPREE, there’s a flashback sequence involving Matt Dillon’s character as a teenager.
…The fact that they didn’t have the creative foresight to give Dillon his magnificent hair from OVER THE EDGE, speaks volumes.
Still waiting on your thoughts on Marvel phase 2, Drew . . .