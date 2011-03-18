Antonio ‘L.A.’ Reid officially joins Simon Cowell on ‘X Factor’

Antonio “L.A.” Reid, former Chairman of Island Def Jam Music Group and co-founder of LaFace Records, will join former “American Idol” judge Simon Cowell on the judging panel of FOX’s highly-anticipated singing competition show “The X Factor.”

The appointment comes as no surprise, as it has been hotly rumored in the news lately. “The X Factor” debuts this fall.



In his time at LaFace and Island Def Jam, Reid has been integral in igniting the careers of such major music acts as Jay-Z, Mariah Carey, Justin Bieber, Kanye West, Bon Jovi, Usher and Rihanna.



“I am proud to stand next to my dear friend Simon Cowell, one of the world”s most gifted and charismatic talent magnets,” said Reid in a press release. “The X Factor provides an extraordinary opportunity for aspiring artists of every age and genre to showcase their unique talents. I truly look forward to discovering our next generation of superstars.”



“L.A. was my number one choice to sit alongside me on the show,” said Powell. “In my opinion, he is one of the greatest ever music executives and of course a fantastic writer and producer. I am thrilled he has agreed to join the show, and for any artist auditioning, they know they have the chance to meet a true star-maker.”

Auditions for the competition are scheduled to begin Sunday, March 27 at the L.A. Sports Arena, followed by dates in Miami, FL, on Thursday, April 7; Newark, NJ, on Thursday, April 14; Seattle, WA, on Wednesday, April 20; Chicago, IL, on Wednesday, April 27; and Dallas, TX, on Thursday, May 26.



