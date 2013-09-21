Appreciating “Dexter,” the drama that changed Showtime forever
“Dexter” helped Showtime get out of HBO’s shadow, and it was the first Showtime-owned series to do big business in international markets and home video sales. “It absolutely played a critical role in defining the Showtime brand,” says Showtime CEO Matthew Blank. “The brand that is so strong today was not strong at all nine years ago.” Thanks to “Dexter,” Showtime created shows revolving around outsized characters, from “Nurse Jackie” to “Homeland.” PLUS: Why viewers fell for “Dexter,” introducing “Dextering,” check out a guide to “Dexter” filming locations, and go inside the kill room.
Why did “Dexter’s” final season go so wrong?
It’s not a stretch to say how terrible this final season has been disappointing, from the Dr. Evelyn Vogel character to Masuka finding his biological daughter.
Showtime boss: We must keep “Dexter” alive via a spinoff
“We’re nowhere yet, but I do feel like ‘Dexter’ is such a core franchise to Showtime,” says entertainment president David Nevins. “Arguably, ‘Dexter’ is to Showtime what Spider-Man is to Sony or Batman is to Warner Bros., so I think it’s going to be important for us to keep it alive.”
Michael C. Hall and Jennifer Carpenter tell of their favorite “Dexter” moments
Says Hall: “There have been so many, but I always come back to Dexter discovering his origin story and doing that face plant into the room full of blood in the 10th episode of the first season.”
Hi folks.. I have watching Dexter from the very start and have watched the serial killer progress from a lonesome protagonist with an uncontrollable ‘dark passenger’ to a boyfriend then husband ans step father then widow then single dad etc It feels like an end of an era to see this epic show end.
I think what Showtime have dine with the dexter brand is phenomenal. What is also surprising and I think rather uniquely American in creative capacity is the ability to design and ultimately broadcast a story which is essentially about a killer with a heart of gold, allow the viewer to be morally seduced by Dexters sense of retribution. Ultimately we are rooting for a ‘bad guy’ (of some sort) because we feel he is doing society a hidden justice. The whole premise of why we love Dexter is as depraved as it is hypnotic.
The character development of the show has been weaker during some seasons and indeed some segments of either the conclusive or introductory part of the narrative and continuity has not always been the shows strength however Michael C Hall astounding acting has ALWAYS been able to carry the show through. Some narrow minded fans consider season 1 to be a masterpiece and dismiss anything after it as poor, some say the same after 3. I have always watched and enjoyed every season with the excitement of a child in a toy store. Particular parts of the last season which Tom hanks son and his invisible urge driver I’ll admit did bore me…but I remained a loyal watcher such is the power of the show, it’s franchise and actors.
I don’t agree that this season was shockingly bad in fact I think it was rather revealing and well sown together albeit with suspensions of reality sprinkled here and there but…come on the shows purpose is not only to depict but to ENTERTAIN. I think Vogels character was a good addition to the show, not only was the women a great English actress she managed to continue the process of unlayering Dexter which has gone on since the first season. She opened up a portion of the killers past life we had never seen before, this was enthralling and explains Dexters distraught reaction to her death. In this season I have noticed Dexters disgust not only at blood and gore but at other killers sickness visually depicted for the first time..notice his recoiling in sheer detest at the sight of the human flesh in the cooking pot. Totally new emotion and reaction for the usually indifferent and unperturbed ‘lab geek’ (RIP Srgt. Doaks) Ok Masuka’s daughter being weaved in as a side story wad a little rushed and probably even far fetched but does it not give the chap a little more distance and dimension to his role? Is all he is worth a sex joke and cheap laugh? Don’t get me wrong I like that and that’s what makes his character memorable etc but this daughter addition I feel has brought something new to the table. I could go on about more things I like about this season and it’s side stories (debs development, herb poisoning girlfriend of Dexter, exploration of Jamie’s character, graphic sex scenes seemingly reintroduced etc) However I am all typed out here. I eagerly await to see the final episode and Dexters fate, it’s a sad ending to a great show, lets hope it doesn’t disappoint (whatever you consider disappointment).
The “final episode” of “Dexter”, a fantastic well loved series, was so disappointing & was deserving of so much more. It fell like a bumped cake in the oven.