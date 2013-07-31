Arcade Fire announce first tour dates since revealing new album

Arcade Fire will perform as part of the Big Day Out festival/concert series in Australia and New Zealand come this January and February.

It may be a little early to be thinking about 2014, but the Jan. 29 to Feb. 2 stint marks the band’s first announced outing since they revealed the release date of their new album. The roving Big Day Out lineup also boasts Pearl Jam, Snoop Dogg and Blur. The marquee was unveiled in the following, splashy video, posted today. Tickets go on sale on Aug. 7:

Arcade Fire’s as-yet-untitled album will be out on Oct. 29: the group made that announcement via Twitter, and posted new band artwork along with it. It was produced in part by LCD Soundsystem’s James Murphy out of his DFA Studios in New York.

In other Arcade Fire news, member Richard Reed Parry told the Guardian today that his side-project Quiet River Of Dust is recording its first album. The folk group formed for the All Tomorrow’s Parties festival in the U.K. in 2012 and has only performed four shows to date; still they’re prepping 11 songs for the effort and plan to keep the project fairly contained. “‘[Quiet River Of Dust] only exists to play [a] particular handful of songs”, he said. “We call it a sound world, kind of.”

As previously reported, Will Butler of Arcade Fire is dipping his toes in more soundtrack work, for short film “Home Burial.”