Arcade Fire closes Coachella with Daft Punk fake out and Beck covering Prince

04.21.14 4 years ago

Another Coachella, another year of is-Daft Punk-playing rumors. Arcade Fire closed the festival last night (April 20) by faking fans out with Daft Punk impersonators to the tune of a slowed-down “Get Lucky.” Watch the clip below.

Even though frontman Win Butler reportedly announced his robot suited guests as “Paft Dunk,” many attendees thought it was real and tweeted their excitement.

Later in the set, Beck joined the band for a cover of Prince's 1981 song “Controversy.” Beck reportedly wore the same Pope costume that Breaking Bad actor Aaron Paul had worn during the band's first weekend show.

Today, Arcade Fire announced two new Los Angeles shows at the Forum on Aug. 1 and 2. Pre-sale tickets go on sale April 24 and general sales start on April 26.

