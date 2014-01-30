Arcade Fire go sort of acoustic for high-energy Triple J Radio session

#Australia
01.30.14 5 years ago

Often cited as one of the world’s top live acts, Arcade Fire prove yet again that they don’t need arena bombast to make an impact, as illustrated in a recent three-song session the Montreal act recorded for Australia’s Triple J Radio.

While touring Down Under in support of their recent “Reflektor” album, the group mixed things up with new arrangements and instrumental line-ups for some familiar songs. 

With a grinning Win Butler addressing the presumably small Aussie crowd, they kick things off with a fractured riff from Blur’s “Song 2” before launching into the “Reflektor” tune “Normal Person,” featuring a row of conga players led by Regine Chassagne, and what sounds like a detuned piano used for occasional percussion.

Watch “Normal Person” here:

They followed with a sparse, hymn-like take on the haunting “My Body is a Cage” from their sophomore release “Neon Bible.”

Watch it here:

Listen to the entire session here, including hilarious exchanges about their Oscar-nomnated soundtrack for Spike Jonze’s “Her,” and their love of drum-loving hitmakers Imagine Dragons and actual imagined dragons.

Arcade Fire’s North American tour kicks off March 6 in Louisville, KY.

Around The Web

TOPICS#Australia
TAGSarcade fireAUSTRALIABLURJOAN OF ARCMy Body is a CageNormal PersonReflektorregine chassagneTriple J RadioWIN BUTLER

Listen To This

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Interpol, Blood Orange, And Liam Payne

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Interpol, Blood Orange, And Liam Payne

08.24.18 3 days ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

08.21.18 6 days ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

08.20.18 7 days ago
Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Ariana Grande, Death Cab For Cutie, And Mitski

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Ariana Grande, Death Cab For Cutie, And Mitski

08.17.18 1 week ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

08.14.18 2 weeks ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

08.13.18 2 weeks ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP