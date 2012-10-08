Watch: Arcade Fire perform new song ‘Crucified Again’ live

Arcade Fire seemed to be dormant there for a minute, but the band popped up late last week to perform at a charity gig and brought a new song with them.

“Crucified Again” springs forth from a similar lyrical vein as “Neon Bible” — religion, hypocrisy, personal value — but has some serious ’60s girl group and Beach Boys vibrations in it slow-moving organ part and three part harmonies.

The fan group over at ArcadeFireTube mentions that “Crucified Again” made its debut in 2011 in Haiti, but nobody had captured the performance on camera. This New York gig marks a first for that.

The Partners in Health 25th anniversary party was held at Guastavino’s; the non-profit has been among the band’s favorite groups.

No word when the Montreal-based crew will be dropping a follow-up to “The Suburbs,” but they were around for the Canadian Polaris Prize last month.