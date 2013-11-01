Arcade Fire’s ‘Reflektor’ will shine brightly on Billboard 200

Arcade Fire”s “Reflektor” will kick Katy Perry”s “Prism” out of the top spot, as the Canadian group”s newest sells up to 140,000. “Prism” falls to second place with sales of around 95,000.

Coming in at No. 3 will be Clarkson”s “Wrapped In Red” with sales of up to 70,000, followed by The Robertsons” “Duck The Halls” at No. 4, moving 55,000 units.

Two more country debuts follow: Toby Keith”s “Drinks After Work” looks good for No. 5 (40,000), while Thomas Rhett”s “It Goes Like This” will bow at No. 6 (35,000).

Drake”s “Nothing Was the Same” is in a dead heat with Linkin Park”s latest “Recharged,” for the No. 7 spot, with sales of up to 35,000, while Miley Cyrus”s “Bangerz” and Lorde”s “Pure Heroine” are duking it out for the No. 9 spot, with each targeted to sell up to 32,000, according to Hits Daily Double.