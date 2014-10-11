“Archer” has quietly dumped “ISIS” as the name of its spy agency

Due to recent events, the creators of the FX series have decided to drop the ISIS name, which stood for International Secret Intelligence Service. “We quietly did,” creator Adam Reed tells The Daily Beast. “We were waiting for it to go away-at least I was. Back in Season 5, FX said, ‘This might be a thing,” and I thought, ‘Maybe it won”t be? Maybe it”ll be the mole that I”m gonna ignore and nothing will happen.” We got sort of lucky and could organically make a merger with the CIA, so we went back and retroactively painted out the ISIS logos in parts of the show, and we just don”t talk about it in dialogue.”

Starz renews “Black Sails”

The pirate drama will be back for a 3rd season.

“Cristela” has a strong debut

Cristela Alonzo”s ABC sitcom premiered to 6.6 million, making it the 2nd-best sitcom debut of the season, behind “Black-ish.”

Nora Dunn pays tribute to her “SNL” co-star Jan Hooks

Dunn writes of her fellow Sweeney Sister, “She and I spent an evening with George Harrison in Lorne's office one night, drinking wine and playing records and listening to one of the Beatles, who was engaging and prolific, I remember her saying afterwards, 'Did that really happen?' And I hear myself saying that now, as I read this piece. Did it?”