Watch: Arctic Monkeys’ hallucinatory ‘Why’d You Only Call Me When You’re High?’ video

08.11.13 5 years ago

Arctic Monkeys frontman Alex Turner is embarking on a trippy night journey, and he’s invited all of us to come along.

The early-morning booty call has never seemed so nightmarish as it does in the clip for the band’s new single “Why’d You Only Call Me When You’re High?”, which sees a drunken Turner becoming so desperate for “relations” with a girl named Stephanie that he actually begins having hallucinations in a pool hall and later on the street – including several that involve Stephanie fornicating with pizza-shop employees and cab drivers. Time for therapy, maybe?

In any case, with lyrics like, “Now it’s three in the morning/And I’m trying to change your mind/Left you multiple missed calls/And to my message you reply/Why’d you only call me when you’re high?”, the mid-tempo tune has gotten pretty much the video you’d expect, and you can check out the full on-the-nose clip above.

Arctic Monkeys’ fifth studio album “AM” is slated for release on September 9. You can check out upcoming tour dates for the band below.

08-30 Zurich, Switzerland – Zurich Openair
09-01 Stradbally, Ireland – Electric Picnic Festival
09-07 Istanbul, Turkey – Rock n Coke Festival
09-09 London, England – iTunes Festival
09-15 Toronto, Ontario – Kool Haus
09-18 Philadelphia, PA – Mann Center for Performing Arts
09-21 Atlanta, GA – Music Midtown Festival
09-23 Chicago, IL – Riviera Theater
09-26 Oakland, CA – Fox Theater
09-27 Oakland, CA – Fox Theater
09-29 Los Angeles, CA – The Wiltern
09-30 Los Angeles, CA – The Wiltern
10-01 Los Angeles, CA – The Wiltern
10-04 Austin, TX – Austin City Limits Festival
10-05 Baton Rouge, LA – Varsity Theatre
10-07 Chattanooga, TN – Track 29
10-08 Nashville, TN – Marathon Music Works
10-09 Birmingham, AL – Iron City Birmingham
10-11 Austin, TX – Austin City Limits Festival 
10-13 Mexico City, Mexico – Corona Capital Festival
10-22 Newcastle, England – Metro Radio Arena
10-23 Manchester, England – Arena
10-25 London, England – Earls Court
10-26 London, England – Earls Court
10-28 Liverpool, England – Echo Arena
10-29 Cardiff, Wales – Motorpoint Arena
10-31 Birmingham, England – LG Arena
11-01 Glasgow, Scotland – Hydro
11-02 Sheffield, England – Motorpoint Arena
11-04 Offenbach, Germany – Stadhalle
11-05 Berlin, Germany – Columbiahalle
11-07 Paris, France – Zenith
11-09 Brussels, Belgium – The Forest National
11-11 Dusseldorf, Germany – Mitsubishi Electric Halle
11-12 Munich, Germany – Zenith
11-13 Milan, Italy – Mediolanum Forum
11-15 Madrid, Spain – Palacio de Deportes
11-16 Barcelona, Spain – Palau Olimpic

