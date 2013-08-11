Watch: Arctic Monkeys’ hallucinatory ‘Why’d You Only Call Me When You’re High?’ video

Share This Video Facebook Twitter EMAIL

Arctic Monkeys frontman Alex Turner is embarking on a trippy night journey, and he’s invited all of us to come along.

The early-morning booty call has never seemed so nightmarish as it does in the clip for the band’s new single “Why’d You Only Call Me When You’re High?”, which sees a drunken Turner becoming so desperate for “relations” with a girl named Stephanie that he actually begins having hallucinations in a pool hall and later on the street – including several that involve Stephanie fornicating with pizza-shop employees and cab drivers. Time for therapy, maybe?

In any case, with lyrics like, “Now it’s three in the morning/And I’m trying to change your mind/Left you multiple missed calls/And to my message you reply/Why’d you only call me when you’re high?”, the mid-tempo tune has gotten pretty much the video you’d expect, and you can check out the full on-the-nose clip above.

Arctic Monkeys’ fifth studio album “AM” is slated for release on September 9. You can check out upcoming tour dates for the band below.

08-30 Zurich, Switzerland – Zurich Openair

09-01 Stradbally, Ireland – Electric Picnic Festival

09-07 Istanbul, Turkey – Rock n Coke Festival

09-09 London, England – iTunes Festival

09-15 Toronto, Ontario – Kool Haus

09-18 Philadelphia, PA – Mann Center for Performing Arts

09-21 Atlanta, GA – Music Midtown Festival

09-23 Chicago, IL – Riviera Theater

09-26 Oakland, CA – Fox Theater

09-27 Oakland, CA – Fox Theater

09-29 Los Angeles, CA – The Wiltern

09-30 Los Angeles, CA – The Wiltern

10-01 Los Angeles, CA – The Wiltern

10-04 Austin, TX – Austin City Limits Festival

10-05 Baton Rouge, LA – Varsity Theatre

10-07 Chattanooga, TN – Track 29

10-08 Nashville, TN – Marathon Music Works

10-09 Birmingham, AL – Iron City Birmingham

10-11 Austin, TX – Austin City Limits Festival

10-13 Mexico City, Mexico – Corona Capital Festival

10-22 Newcastle, England – Metro Radio Arena

10-23 Manchester, England – Arena

10-25 London, England – Earls Court

10-26 London, England – Earls Court

10-28 Liverpool, England – Echo Arena

10-29 Cardiff, Wales – Motorpoint Arena

10-31 Birmingham, England – LG Arena

11-01 Glasgow, Scotland – Hydro

11-02 Sheffield, England – Motorpoint Arena

11-04 Offenbach, Germany – Stadhalle

11-05 Berlin, Germany – Columbiahalle

11-07 Paris, France – Zenith

11-09 Brussels, Belgium – The Forest National

11-11 Dusseldorf, Germany – Mitsubishi Electric Halle

11-12 Munich, Germany – Zenith

11-13 Milan, Italy – Mediolanum Forum

11-15 Madrid, Spain – Palacio de Deportes

11-16 Barcelona, Spain – Palau Olimpic