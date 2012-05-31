Are Aaron Johnson and Chloe Moretz returning for ‘Kick-Ass 2’?

06.01.12 6 years ago 2 Comments

With the recent news that Universal is planning a “Kick-Ass” sequel with “Never Back Down” director Jeff Wadlow taking the reins (original helmer Matthew Vaughn is tied up with his commitment to direct the “X-Men: First Class” sequel), the first question on the minds of most fans was whether the original cast members could be wooed back.

Now comes word that the studio is in talks with Aaron Johnson, Chloe Moretz, Christopher Mintz-Plasse and…err, Nicolas Cage (seems he may be returning for a presumably flashback-oriented cameo) to reprise their roles in the long-anticipated follow-up. As scoop-getter Deadline notes, the problem with getting the original cast back came with the fact that none of them had sequel options on the table when they signed on for the first movie. Had they been originally been contracted for a follow-up, new negotiations to get them on board obviously wouldn’t have been necessary.

If all goes as planned, “Kick-Ass 2” may well begin production in the fall.

The follow-up was written by Wadlow, Vaughn and John Romita Jr., who adapted it from Mark Millar and Romita Jr.’s comic-book sequel of the same name.

Excited to see the gang back together on the big-screen, “Kick-Ass” fans? Sound off in the comments!

