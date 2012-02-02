Are Justin Bieber and Lil Wayne making beautiful music together?

Justin Bieber and Lil Wayne… it was bound to happen. Bieber, the teen idol that all rappers love to work with, would appear to be collaborating with Weezy for the Bieb”s next studio album.

“Believe,” Bieber”s next project following his No. 1 Christmas set “Under the Mistletoe,” also features production work from Timbaland and Sean Garrett, but Bieber, who is updating fans constantly via Twitter, seems especially excited about Lil Wayne. Wednesday he tweeted “Good time in the studio last night. Back at it tonight… oh yeah…and big bro came through…and when I say big bro I mean @LilTunchi” Lil Tunchi is Lil Wayne.

It’s unclear from the Tweet whether Lil Wayne, who just released his video for “Mirror,” came by to chat, skateboard or actually work on the album.

Anyway, a little after midnight (this kid”s up way too late!), Bieber tweeted again that he was “in the studio writing for #17million strong!!!” It”s a reference to his fan base: Bieber has accumulated more than 17 million Twitter followers.

As Billboard reported, Lil Wayne is just the latest rapper to join the cast of Beliebers: Bieber”s previously worked with Ludacris, Busta Rhymes, Kanye West and Raekwon.

