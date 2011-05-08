Are the Beastie Boys powerful enough to stop Adele’s 21 on the Billboard 200?

Look for Adele to log another week at the top of the Billboard 200 when the official chart results are announced on Wednesday. “21” is poised to sell up to 160,000 copies, as much as 50,000 more than the likely No. 2 album, Beastie Boys” “Hot Sauce Committee Part Two.”

The Beasties kick off a slew of new titles in the top 10: eight potential ones to be exact. “Hot Sauce” and “Now 38” are too close to call for the No. 2 and No. 3 slots, although Hits Daily Double gives “Hot Sauce” a slight edge going into the final round.

Coming in at No. 4 is likely to be Spin cover boys Fleet Foxes” “Helplessness Blues”, with sales of around 90,000. “American Idol” judge Jennifer Lopez settles for No. 5 with “Love?” selling up to 65,000 copies as her comeback continues, but probably not at the pace she would have liked. Stevie Nicks” “In Your Dreams,” her first solo album in 10 years, summons sales of close to 50,000 copies for No. 6, while Musiq Soulchild”s “Musiqinthemagiq” looks good for No. 7 with around 40,000 units.

Mumford & Sons” “Sigh No More” maintains its residency in the top 10, most likely at No. 8, making it the only title other than “21” to not be a debut in the elite set. Sade”s “Ultimate Collection” and Sixx: A.M.”s” This is Gonna Hurt” (Motley Crue member Nikki Sixx”s side project) are too close to call for No. 9 and 10, with both set to sell between 27,000-30,000 copies.

