Are the Beastie Boys powerful enough to stop Adele’s 21 on the Billboard 200?

#Beastie Boys #Adele
05.08.11 7 years ago

Look for Adele to log another week at the top of the Billboard 200 when the official chart results are announced on Wednesday. “21” is poised to sell up to 160,000 copies, as much as 50,000 more than the likely No. 2 album, Beastie Boys” “Hot Sauce Committee Part Two.”

The Beasties kick off a slew of new titles in the top 10: eight potential ones to be exact.  “Hot Sauce” and “Now 38” are too close to call for the No. 2 and No. 3 slots, although Hits Daily Double gives “Hot Sauce” a slight edge going into the final round.

Coming in at No. 4 is likely to be Spin cover boys Fleet Foxes” “Helplessness Blues”, with sales of around 90,000. “American Idol” judge Jennifer Lopez settles for No. 5 with “Love?” selling up to 65,000 copies as her comeback continues, but  probably not at the pace she would have liked. Stevie Nicks”  “In Your Dreams,” her first solo album in 10 years, summons sales of close to 50,000 copies for No. 6, while Musiq Soulchild”s “Musiqinthemagiq” looks good for No. 7 with around 40,000 units.

Mumford & Sons” “Sigh No More” maintains its residency in the top 10, most likely at No. 8, making it the only title other than “21” to not be a debut in the elite set.  Sade”s “Ultimate Collection” and Sixx: A.M.”s” This is Gonna Hurt” (Motley Crue member Nikki Sixx”s side project) are too close to call for No. 9 and 10, with both set to sell between 27,000-30,000 copies.
 

Around The Web

TOPICS#Beastie Boys#Adele
TAGSadeleAMERICAN IDOLBEASTIE BOYSBillboard 200billboard 200 chart previewFLEET FOXESJENNIFER LOPEZMUMFORD AND SONSMusiq SoulchildNIKKI SIXXnow 38SadeSTEVIE NICKS

Listen To This

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

08.07.18 23 hours ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

08.06.18 2 days ago
Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Travis Scott, Mac Miller, And Iggy Azalea

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Travis Scott, Mac Miller, And Iggy Azalea

08.03.18 5 days ago 2 Comments
Crate-Digging: The Haiduks, Smokescreens, And More Bandcamp Albums From July

Crate-Digging: The Haiduks, Smokescreens, And More Bandcamp Albums From July

07.31.18 1 week ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

07.31.18 1 week ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

07.30.18 1 week ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP