Are the Kardashians using their TV show as a weapon?

So, allegedly Kris Humphries, the about-to-be ex-husband of Kim Kardashian, is now grousing that he’s become the victim of unfair editing on the E! show “Kourtney and Kim Take New York.” Given that Humphries is featured in the season premiere implying his then-wife had eaten too much wedding cake, farting in Kim’s face and having a fit when he sees his wife taking yoga lessons from a mostly naked male instructor, this doesn’t seem like an unreasonable reaction, if it’s true. You have to hope that producers and editors had to tweak the existing footage to make Humphries look this bad.
What’s perhaps most interesting is that in the episode (especially the complaints about the male yoga instructor), many of Humphries’ most boorish comments are off camera — so there’s no way of knowing if they were made then, later, at a different location, in a different context, you name it.
Of course, reality TV is often heavily scripted and much of what we see is manipulated and massaged into being. Plenty of reality stars talk about how a snide comment they made about the food at a restaurant magically appears on television edited into a scene in which they’re arguing with their on-screen “rival” or gossiping about them behind their back. Perhaps Humphries biggest mistake, other than believing his vows to Kardashian really would be “til death do we part,” was thinking that he wouldn’t end up misrepresented on TV, regardless of how his relationship worked out.
Still, there’s something a little unnerving about the idea that Kardashian might be using her television show (or at least begging her producers to go along with the plan) to paint her ex as a villain. While we all (hopefully) know that reality TV is about as authentic as Santa Claus, it’s hard to shake the image of the Kardashians as the evil empire kicking around the clueless new kid.
Of course, for her making her ex out to be a pig is just smart business. If public opinion leans too heavily toward her being a heartless, manipulative user, her fifteen minutes may finally start ticking out. But if she’s just another girl who’s unlucky in love, we can expect to see her around for many, many more seasons. That means more TV money, more plugging products for $25,000 a pop on Twitter, more everything.
And when you think that Humphries is only being dragged through the mud for money, well, that makes everything easier to accept, doesn’t it?
Do you think “Kourtney and Kim Take New York” is being misedited? Have you taken sides in this break-up or do you not care at all? And do you think reality TV needs some standards?
A lesson for Kris: When you lie down with pigs you get up smelling like garbage.
well said.
I couldnt have said it better myself
took the words right out of my mouth…stop watching & they will go away
Eh, problem with this approach by the Kardashian camp is …. if anyone’s seen the premier episode, you just get the impression of Kris overreacting to obvious things that will grind his gears (e.g. naked male stranger in a room with your wife, your sister in law, and two other women…actually I’d say he under-reacted in that situation) -or- there’s obvious gaps due to cutting out the dialogue from Kim which precipitated statements.
The whole K family is retarded and should just fade away. I wonder if they realize that nobody likes them. Their “fans” are probably “special” people with nothing else to do. The end.
the worlds retarded community demands you recant that comment because they are not dumb enough to watch something so crappy.
Excellant! LOL!
What I’ve said all along. Now Jenner/Seacrest Scam Part II. Kris Humphries is part of it all – bought and paid for. He’s going to show us how badly he treated Kimmie (if you’re stupid enough to tune in) garnering sympathy for her as the family once again takes the public for a ride while making millions and laughing at the stupidity of those who watch their shows and buy their products.
People who are famous for just being rich are ass holes. WHAT did she do to earn her fame?
She accidentally on purpose leaked her sex tape with Ray J.
Kris Jenner has always done piggish stunts not caring about Bruce’s feelings ie doing a swimsuit photoshoot at Girls Gone Wilds house in Mexico. Kim is indeed KJ’s “twin”.
What groom wouldn’t be upset about strange men
being naked in their apartment.If Kris had naked females over for yoga, the K clan would have spun it into a scandal. No one should believe anything on this show. Kris K is the victim of a greedy family who will stop at nothing to make money with mama Chris at the driving wheel needing her 10++++per cent.
The Kardashians use to be a good show that projected some likeable family qualities. However, the show has started to go down hill and keeps going down. By use to be a good show I mean better than most reality tv shows with themes like The Kardashians.
The Kardashians (and E!) really do need to listen to what people are saying — when former fans of the show admit that not only are they not watching, but that they feel there’s been a marked decline in quality, that’s a problem.
KARTHASHIANS…foul mouthed, trashy, nasty money hungry women. Shame on all of this family. KJ is just a greedy pimp and will do anything for a dollar. I am sure Robert Kardashian is rolling over in his grave watching his daughter’s behavior.
Maybe daddy spoiled them all too much and this is the result, we will never know of course.
I think the K family has had their fame and it’s starting to spiral down and all of them will do whatever it takes to ride this out as long as they can. It used to be a fun/funny show to watch, now they are all just trashy, fake, devious, etc. They all lack class BIG TIME!!! Notice Bruce Jenner’s kids don’t have much to do with them…wonder why? Could it be that Bruce himself, (who needs to grow a set) has class, as do his kids…they don’t want to be any part of the Kardashian fam. Good for them!
Actually, I think one of Bruce’s children were on the Hills on MTV. They are just as trashy…
Oh i so agree with you! Bruce even said on the wedding show that he was closer to the KArdashian kids than to his own children, very sad and telling.
While the wedding cake and farting are clearly out of line, what normal guy wouldn’t blow up finding a naked male yoga instructor in the room? Hiw would Kim like to find him with a nude female yoga instructor?
Yeah that was messed up but looked entirely staged to me. It was a ridiculous storyline for what is the purpose to perorm yoga naked with a whole group? Alone, maybe, not for me lol!
The K’s are representative of pretty much everything that’s wrong with our society. And they are evil.
Love your comment, makes me lol. I hope Kim is reading this and I know she is – evil is something she has never heard in her pretty little ears hahahaha. Thanks for my laugh of the day!
What did Humphries expect? It’s Keeping up with the Kardashians, not Keeping up with Kris Humprhies.
Who cares? The Kardashian’s are all fake and those that watch their fake show are too afraid to live their own life! Hopefully this is the last second of their fame. Wait, what exactly are they famous for? Oh yeah, absolutely nothing. Please stop allowing these horrible people to make a living polluting our lives.
Really, ya need to listen to the public dumb asses. We are tired of these damn ppl. So, move the hell on and get over these idiots. You are fixing to cause yourselves major issues if you don’t listen to what we “the Public” are saying…. Ryan S. sucks too.
CAN we stop with these people? im fed up with all the people who have no purpose in life “except to look pretty” ,have made no contribution to society “except look pretty ” do you get my point
Get rid of these people PLEASE. Kim is the biggest ugliest BIT-h I have ever seen check out google for what shee really looks like. It is all a scam Kim could careless who she screws including Austrialia who is after her now for fraud she is in big trouble. Notice it is ONLY the Kardashitians that are saying anything and making up all the stories about Kris. Any man would get pissed walking in on a nude instructor. I asked my husband and he said he would have Knocked the crao out the guy and we won’t go there about me but like he said I wouldn’t do that. Kris has been playing it smart keeps his mouth shut get an attorney get a seperation and annulment and let her and her family keep mouthing off because it’s going to cost. That’s why she’s going to Minnesota to try to get him not to do this. He pretty much put a gag order on her. Kris don’t give in the balls in your court let her bury herself. cha ching.