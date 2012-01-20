Are the Spice Girls reuniting for the London Olympics?

The London Olympics will not get a Pink Floyd reunion, but could they get The Spice Girls if it”s what they want, really, really want?

The fivesome are rumored to be weighing a reunion for this summer”s Olympics, according to RadarOnline. The hold out is Posh Spice, aka Victoria Beckham, who has a new baby and is loving life in Los Angeles with hubby David Beckham, who just signed a new two-year deal with the Los Angeles Galaxy soccer team. They last toured four years ago.

Radar also reports that the group is moving ahead with its musical, Viva Forever, written by “Ab Fab”s” Jennifer Saunders.

Though there was also a rampant speculation that Pink Floyd would perform at the opening ceremonies for the Olympic Games, David Gilmour has denied the story.

The 2012 summer Olympics run July 27-Aug. 12.