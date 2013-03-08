Are these new Daft Punk songs? ‘Dancing to the Beat’ and ‘Future Is Now’

Daft Punk released a 15-second commercial, a teaser trailer to their new album last weekend during “Saturday Night Live” with a blippy guitar-led groove. That groove seems to belong to “Dance to the Beat” a song that has successfully “leaked” from the French duo’s new album.

And I say “leaked” because unlike other promotions and actual leaks, Columbia hasn’t pulled the full-length, high-quality audio track down from YouTube yet, even as it sports the new Daft Punk signature, their performance helmets split and merged together.

Not only is “Dance to the Beat” making the rounds, but similarly so is “Future Is Now,” a house anthem if there ever was one. It sports the same image plus an audio frequency bar and the Columbia logo.

The future is, indeed, now: the wait is… over? Producers have tried to scam fans into believing their own work was the work of Daft Punk, but there would undoubtedly have been quicker, swifter retribution (er, C&Ds) misusing the name, logos and sounds of the band if this were the case. Sneaky leaks seem to be in their wheelhouse in the promotional game at this point anyway.

Perhaps more will be revealed over the weekend, since that seems to be Thomas Bangalter and Guy Manual De Homem Christo’s preferred promo time period.

The album — as yet untitled — was initially rumored to arrive next week on March 12. We’ll be busy at SXSW. We can only dream that Daft Punk would be too.