Are You Ready for an ‘MST3K’ Comeback?

Wired ran an amazing oral history of “Mystery Science Theater 3000,” and almost lost in its depths was a quote from creator Joel Hodgson, who mentioned the possibility of the B-movie-mocking classic coming back in an online format with a new host.

“Hodgson: I've talked to a bunch of fans about their lives and what MST3K means to them. I'm overwhelmed by how people took to that show. It really affected them. I thought, if enough people still love it, maybe we can bring it back. Even avid viewers sometimes don't realize that every major role in the show had been swapped out over time.

So in my mind, the show is built to be refreshed with new people and new ideas. It's like Heisenberg's uncertainty principle as it applies to MST3K: If it doesn't change, it's not the same show. And fortunately for us, as long as there are movies, there are always going to be cheesy movies.”

This is fabulous news, even to viewers who are well aware of Rifftrax, the movie-mocking series starring most of the “MST3K” cast and Hodgson's hosting successor Michael J. Nelson. I love the commentary of Rifftrax, but seeing Tom Servo and Crow back in action would teleport me right back to the Satellite to Love. Make it so, Cambot.

And now, here is my favorite “MST3K” episode ever — “Overdrawn at the Memory Bank,” starring my boy Raul Julia. Damn, it is terrible.

