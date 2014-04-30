Are You Ready for President Jesse Ventura?

#Funny or Die
04.30.14 4 years ago

James Adomian's impressions of Huell Howser on IFC's “Comedy Bang! Bang!” and Madonna on “Children's Hospital” (which is too complicated to explain right now) are hilarious, but now the “Last Comic Standing” vet is taking on his roughest role yet: Jesse Ventura.

Ohhhhhhhhhh, Jesse. He's back in this Funny Or Die pseudo-campaign ad, teeming with Minnesotan angst, and ready to pump iron in a tie-dye t-shirt. Which might mean he's running for president. But maybe not. Who knows? YOU'RE GOIN' DOWN, HULK. 

