Are You Ready for the Bad-Ass ‘Family Circus’ TV Series?

For decades you've read and maybe even chuckled at the exploits of “Family Circus,” the long-running single-panel newspaper comic. And now? You will chuckle ALL OVER AGAIN.

Behold: “Family Circus” is now an animated series, and the domestic thrills of Bil, Thel, Jeffy and P.J. are bigger and badder than ever. Prepare to clutch your skull as their cute antics rock your whole pansy-ass world.

Also, sincerely: I am shocked to note this video is slightly NSFW thanks to one minor profanity.