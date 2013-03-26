Are you surprised Kordell’s divorcing ‘Real Housewives of Atlanta’ star Porsha?

While it should never come as a surprise when a reality TV couple decides to call it quits, I’ll admit I was still a litte shocked when I saw that former Pittsburgh Steelers star Kordell Stewart is filing for divorce from his much-younger “Real Housewives of Atlanta” wife Porsha Williams. Heck, we only just got to some light squabbling between the two of them on the show! It’s not that they were a great couple, or even an appealing one. It’s just that Porsha seemed so determined to cater to Kordell’s every whim that I couldn’t imagine why he’d kick her to the curb. Maybe he found a country that sells affordable house slaves.
I’ll admit that, as often as I’ve bagged on Porsha for seeming only slightly more intelligent than a potted plant, I never doubted how much she wanted to be the perfect wife. Of course, Kordell seemed to have a slightly different definition of “perfect.” It wasn’t enough for her to wear the clothes he picked out for her, or ask his permission to visit a strip club (one featuring women, not men, mind you) when she went to Vegas, or generally plead for his opinion about everything she did short of going to the bathroom. He wasn’t satisfied. Not that you could tell, given that when he spoke he sounded like he was trying to motivate her to win the Super Bowl, not handle her problems.
Of course, we’ll never know what really happened between these two. We know having a baby was an issue, in that she wanted one and he seemed to think she wasn’t ready. I suspect it wasn’t so much an issue of Porsha’s readiness as it was his growing realization that he had one foot out the door and didn’t want to cough up money for child support. Looking back, Kordell seemed increasingly irritated with Porsha’s repetitive battles with fellow Housewife Kenya. I couldn’t blame him, though. I was tired of Porsha’s whining, and I didn’t have to live with her.
The split will add poignancy to the coming scenes of Porsha pleading for a baby and better communication and Kordell mentally calculating when’s the best time to call his lawyer. If nothing else, that can take comfort in knowing that they have plenty of company in breaking up after (or really, during) a stint on reality TV. I see an opening for “All-Star Divorce Court,” don’t you?
Are you surprised? Do you think reality TV contributed to their split? Will this change how you view upcoming episodes of the show?
It doesn’t surprise me all the Housewives shows have ruined marriages the woman should be ashamed of themselves for letting this show and fame get in between their marriage
I really have to wonder why anyone — male or female — would be willing to become a key part of “The Real Housewives” franchise.
I don’t think the Housewives franchise is to blame for a majority of the divorces, including the recent news of Porsha& Kordell’s split. It seems like the couples, that end up splitting, already had issues prior to being on these shows. Maybe being on the show made the splits happen, sooner than later, but if you think of the couples that have split after being on these shows, it sounds like there was trouble brewing before we ever saw them on our TV screens.
It doesn’t surprise me at all. I think kordell was very controlling. I think their relationship was like this long before she even wanted to be on the show. I’m surprised he didn’t want to have a baby because then he would have had one more person he could boss around!
If he had kids he would be obligated to pay child support.
I think Kordell was embrassed by what he already knew but now the world knew Porsha is not the sharpest knife in the drawer. This is a clear case of a women not coming into her own but on the tailcoat of a man’s success. Porsha actually put down Keyna for not having a husband it was sad to hear her judge another woman’s self worth on not having a husband . Now the talk is all about how much alimony she deserves. What did she bring to the marriage ? Oh yea her looks – and she’ll have them forever…..
Ii am very surprised. It looks like she may become another housewife horror story. What can she possibly do with her life now? How about not having a prenup with this man?? Not smart.
It sounds like they did have a prenup. Reports are saying that they have no assets to be divided, which implies that there is probably a prenup involved.
I am quite sure these issues were discussed before marriage. She could have changed her mind about being a housewife after she got into it. Having NeNe and other meddlers did not help. I don’t think Kordell is controlling necessarily, he just knows what he wants.
He wants a housemaid & cook. He is NOT a nurturing type to handle emotional situations much less children..this was a blessing in disguise 4 Porsha. She better take the “Get out of jail FREE” pass while she can!
I’m not surprised…having been in a similar situation some older men have this “control” issue and target younger women a bit then when they either 1) don’t bow down or 2) don’t mold the way they want…they’ll cut out for whatever reason. I’m sure Kordel could find a good older woman, but an older won’t have that controlling nonsense….ssooooo wish Porsha the best and live, learn, and grow stronger!
OR HE COULD DO WHAT WHAT HE SHOULD AND COME OUT OF THE CLOSET.
This is not shocking to me at all. I saw this coming a mile away. First of all my state of the art Gaydar started going off about him years ago. Even before I read up about his alleged gay flings. So clearly she was a beard for him to parade around in public. A very pretty one I might add. He did her a favor by letting her go.
The marriage had cracks in it before he filed for divorce. He will never be happy because he cannot control people.
I think something is going on between Kenya’s old boo, Walter, and Kordell. Walter seems to only be able to confide in Kordell, his problems and at Kandi’s housewarming party–among other places–Kordell always seem extraordinarily bothered by Walter and Kenya’s drama. Look like they were also making goo-goo eyes at the event as well. SMH
Men on the downlow are usually very abusive to women they view women as competition they need these women to mask that secrect they are hiding
NOUGH SAID! THE TRUTH SHALL MAKE YOU FREE, WELL NOW HE WILL BE. I THINK KORDELL AND WALTER WILL BE PRECIOUS TOGETHER.
I think they should have more laugh’s,communication,more understanding between one another, that’s the key to a good relationship
This is really sad for the couple. Having to have influences in your marriage is not always good. In this situation with reality t.v. you have to come in strong between you and your spouse if you plan on having the world in your life. It’s a shame that this has happened to this couple. God bless them and hope things work out.
I dont understand how kordell said porsha wasnt ready to have a bady when she helped him raise his son as her own how selfish
Be happy porsha there was some serious controlling for the world to see and it would have only gotten worse
KORDELL IS A HAS BEEN AND A CHAUVENISTIC LITTLE MAN. PORCHA IS A SWEET AND SMART GIRL, WHO WAS BROUGHT UP VERY PROTECTED AND LOVED. THIS IS HIS LOSS AND HER GAIN. I PRAY SHE GAINS MORE SELF ESTEEM AND BE MORE INDEPENDANT. SCARLETT.
Pretty yes! Smart lmao, not so much
I wasn’t shock that the divorce is in play . Before the marriage Kordell allegedly on the down low. They don’t act like a couple in love. Kordell is a coward he couldn’t tell Porsha that he want a Divorce. The divorce is Porsha get out of jail free card. He has a disdain for women. Rhoa gave him a little light to his lack luster existence.
Kordell is saying that the other woman that porsha saw in the house was his son’s nanny… Why in the heck did he need a nanny for his son, that has a mother, And he said that porsha couldn’t hire a nanny for the child that she wanted with him??????
Not surprised at all . For years it was rumored that he was gay . I was shocked to see him married to a woman. Could the true reason behind his behavior be he really want to be with a man? He seemed to be highly concern about Walter’s sexuality.
He’s a know gay man – he played football in my hometown for years. He divorced because he is GAY!