‘Argo’ hits DVD/Blu-ray today ahead of other Best Picture hopefuls

The year being back-loaded with awards hopefuls as usual, most of the films up for major awards at the Oscars this year haven’t been available on home video yet. Indeed, it was interesting that no film could really make a DVD/Blu-ray release part of its campaign, as we’ve seen in the past. The only Best Picture nominee that has been widely available is “Beasts of the Southern Wild,” until today.

If you haven’t had a chance to see the film everyone’s talking about the last few weeks, the film that seems poised to win the Best Picture Oscar on Sunday, “Argo” hits shelves today on DVD and Blu-ray. The disc has four featurettes on the making of the film and the history behind the story it depicts. Ben Affleck provides a standard commentary as well.

But that’s not the only awards player hitting the home market today. Also releasing are “Anna Karenina” and “Hitchcock.” They join films like “Flight,” “Frankenweenie,” “Looper,” “Arbitrage,” “ParaNorman,” “The Sessions,” “Skyfall,” “Brave” and “The Dark Knight Rises” that are already out. Others, like “Zero Dark Thirty” and “Les Misérables,” hit in March.

Meanwhile, stay tuned later today as we’ll have an opportunity to win a copy of Paul Thomas Anderson’s “The Master,” which hits DVD/Blu-ray next week. It’s that time of year, when all the awards season’s goodies are finally making their way home!