‘Argo’ stuns for second-straight day this weekend at the SAG Awards

I’ve been out most of the evening but some quick thoughts on tonight’s SAG outcome…

“Argo” is the story of the weekend, clearly. After coming out victorious at the PGA Awards it picked up the ensemble prize that everyone had either chalked up to “Lincoln” or “Silver Linings Playbook,” with some outliers thinking “Les Misérables” had a shot at it. Surprise!

The obvious thing to point to for those who don’t want to believe is “Apollo 13.” PGA, DGA, SAG ensemble. If Ben Affleck gets lucky next weekend, his film will have the same trifecta. The first place “Braveheart” showed some lingering potential was at the WGA, though it beat out some easy competition in the Best Original Screenplay category. And it would nevertheless fall to “The Ususal Suspects” at the Oscars, while “Sense and Sensibility” would double up after its WGA win over “Apollo 13” by taking the gold at the Academy Awards, too.

I’ll get into 1995 some more tomorrow, but for now, do we really think there’s a “Braveheart” this year? Do we really think it’s “Lincoln?” I’m asking honestly. I believe it’s absolutely possible it could be, but I’m not going to ignore love for “Argo” first witnessed via conversation then born out in guild wins.

I’ve been over the idea that the film can certainly pick up wins elsewhere, which is the other “drawback” to some. Why can’t it win Best Adapted Screenplay? Why can’t it win Best Film Editing? After Tommy Lee Jones mean-mugged the Golden Globes and then failed to show up tonight, why can’t it win Best Supporting Actor?

I think it’s time to take it just a little more serious.

Elsewhere, Daniel Day-Lewis won Best Actor, the aforementioned Jones won Best Supporting Actor, Jennifer Lawrence won Best Actress and Anne Hathaway won Best Supporting Actress. The only film not represented was “Zero Dark Thirty,” and honestly, given the tone the season has taken within the industry, that makes sense. And the love was spread out well tonight. Though I do think we can’t sleep on the fact that Jennifer Lawrence didn’t have to deal with Emmanuelle Riva tonight.

Ballots still don’t go out until February 8, so frankly, all that’s happening now could yet shade the season more. Maybe there are those in the Academy who think “Argo” is getting a bit big for its britches. They could put on the brakes next month. All of this is happening separately and things aren’t really going down in the same atmosphere. There are more shades yet to be revealed.

But for now, “Argo” is looking good, folks. It’s looking real good. And you know you have a potential Best Picture in play when the backlash gets ugly. Just take a gander at Twitter (and likely, this comments section in due time).

The film winners of this year’s SAG Awards below. Greg Ellwood will be back later tonight with the best and worst of the show.

Outstanding Performance by a Cast in a Motion Picture

“Argo”

Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Leading Role

Daniel Day-Lewis, “Lincoln”

Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Leading Role

Jennifer Lawrence, “Silver Linings Playbook”

Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Supporting Role

Tommy Lee Jones, “Lincoln”



Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Supporting Role

Anne Hathaway, “Les Misérables”

Outstanding Performance by a Stunt Ensemble in a Motion Picture

“Skyfall”