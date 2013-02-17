‘Argo,’ ‘Zero Dark Thirty,’ ‘Sugar Man,’ ‘Mad Men’ and ‘Breaking Bad’ win WGA Awards

Hey, you know that film “Argo?” It won another award. That’s right, the Writers Guild of America (WGA) has handed the film the prize for Best Adapted Screenplay over heavyweights such as “Lincoln” and “Silver Linings Playbook,” and surely no one is shocked by this turn of events, right? I know everyone has been holding out expectation that respect for Tony Kushner might carry him and his brilliant work on through to a win there and at the Oscars, but that’s just not been the tone of the season.
“I feel like if I left my window open this bird thing would fly out the window and go live with David (O. Russell) and David (Magee) and Stephen (Chbosky) and Tony (Kushner),” Terrio said of his winged trophy. “And that would be fine. I’m so honored to be in the category with you guys…Ben Affleck, WGA member, this is yours. You’re a kind and brilliant and a very, very good man.”
In the original screenplay category, after dealing with controversy since dominating the early critics circuit, the embattled “Zero Dark Thirty” took the prize. Writer Mark Boal is also nominated for Best Original Screenplay at the Oscars, but it’s worth keeping in mind the two films that are leading the pack there — “Amour” and “Django Unchained” were not eligible for WGA Awards and therefore were not nominated.
“This is really lovely,” Boal said, “but thanks to Twitter I found out I was winning it five minutes ago…As Tom Stoppard said, it’s a unique thing to be honored by your peers, and I do love this guild. And I’m very grateful that they let me in, actually. Writing is a lonely process and the guild brings us together in many ways.”
Indeed, as Boal notes, the WGA didn’t exactly get it together this year as the WGA East ceremony sped ahead of the WGA West ceremony again and the winners made their way out early (hence the early post here). They really might want to figure that out for next year.
Finally, another dominating presence on the precursor circuit this year, much like “Argo,” is the documentary “Searching for Sugar Man.” And you guessed it, the film won in the documentary category for WGA.
Check out the full list of winners below, and as always, keep track of all the ups and downs of the film awards season via The Circuit.
FILM
Outstanding Achievement in Writing – Adapted Screenplay
“Argo”
Screenplay by Chris Terrio
Based on a selection from The Master of Disguise by Antonio J. Mendez and the Wired Magazine article “The Great Escape” by Joshuah Bearman
Outstanding Achievement in Writing – Original Screenplay
“Zero Dark Thirty”
Written by Mark Boal
Outstanding Achievement in Writing – Documentary Screenplay
“Searching for Sugar Man”
Written by Malik Bendjelloul
TELEVISION
Outstanding Achievement in Writing Drama Series
“Breaking Bad”
Written by Sam Catlin, Vince Gilligan, Peter Gould, Gennifer Hutchison, George Mastras, Thomas Schnauz, Moira Walley-Beckett
Outstanding Achievement in Writing Comedy Series
“Louie”
Written by Pamela Adlon, Vernon Chatman, Louis C.K.
Outstanding Achievement in Writing New Series
“Girls”
Written by Judd Apatow, Lesley Arfin, Lena Dunham, Sarah Heyward, Bruce Eric Kaplan, Jenni Konner, Deborah Schoeneman, Dan Sterling
Outstanding Achievement in Writing Long Form – Original
“Hatfields & McCoys” – “Nights Two and Three”
Teleplay by Ted Mann and Ronald Parker; Story by Bill Kerby and Ted Mann
Outstanding Achievement in Writing Long Form – Adapted
“Game Change”
Written by Danny Strong
Based on the book by Mark Halperin and John Hellemann
Outstanding Achievement in Writing Episodic Drama
“Mad Men” – “The Other Woman”
Written by Semi Chellas and Matthew Weiner
Outstanding Achievement in Writing Episodic Comedy
“Modern Family” – “Virgin Territory”
Written by Elaine Ko
Outstanding Achievement in Writing Animation
“The Simpsons” – “Ned ‘N Edna’s Blend Agenda”
Written by Jeff Westbrook
Outstanding Achievement in Writing Daytime Drama
“The Young and the Restless”
Written by Amanda Beall, Jeff Beldner, Susan Dansby, Janice Ferri Esser, Jay Gibson, Scott Hamner, Marla Kanelos, Natalie Minardi Slater, Beth Milstein, Michael Montgomery, Anne Schoettle, Linda Schreiber, Sarah K. Smith, Christopher J. Whitesell, Teresa Zimmerman
Outstanding Achievement in Writing News – Regularly Scheduled, Bulletin or Breaking Report
“Tragedy In Colorado: The Movie Theatre Massacre”
Written by Lisa Ferri, Joel Siegel
Outstanding Achievement in Writing News – Analysis, Feature or Commentary
“Moyers & Company” – “The Ghost of Joe McCarthy”
Written by Bill Moyers, Michael Winship
Outstanding Achievement in Writing Documentary – Current Events
“Frontline” – “Money, Power and Wall Street: Episode One”
Written by Martin Smith and Marcela Gaviria
Outstanding Achievement in Writing Documentary – Other Than Current Events
“Nova” – “The Fabric of the Cosmos: Quantum Leap”
Telescript by Randall MacLowry
Story by Joseph McMaster and Randaall MacLowry
Outstanding Achievement in Writing Children’s Television – Episodic & Specials
“Sesame Street” – “The Good Sport”
Written by Christine Ferraro
Outstanding Achievement in Writing Children’s Television – Long Form or Special
“Girl vs. Monster”
Story by Annie DeYoung
Teleplay by Annie DeYoung and Ron McGee
Outstanding Achievement in Writing Comedy/Variety (Including Talk) – Series
“Portlandia”
Writers: Fred Armisen, Carrie Brownstein, Karey Dornetto, Jonathan Krisel, Bill Oakley
Outstanding Achievement in Writing Comedy/Variety – Music, Awards, Tributes – Specials
“66th Annual Tony Awards”
Written by Dave Boone
Special Material by Paul Greenberg
Opening and Closing Songs by David Javerbaum, Adam Schlesinger
RADIO
Outstanding Achievement in Writing Regularly Scheduled or Breaking Report
“World News This Year 2011”
Written by Darren Reynolds
Outstanding Achievement in Writing News – Analysis, Feature or Commentary
“Dishin Digital”
Written by Robert Hawley
PROMOTIONAL WRITING AND GRAPHIC ANIMATION
On-Air Promotion (Radio or Television)
“Partners”
Written by Dan A. Greenberger
Television Graphic Animation
“Sunday Morning with Charles Osgood” – “The Oscars”
Animation by Bob Pook
NEW MEDIA
Outstanding Achievement in Writing Derivative New Media
“The Walking Dead: Cold Storage” – “Parting Shots”
Written by John Esposito
Outstanding Achievement in Writing Original New Media
“Jack in a Box” – “The Future, Episode 7/Series Finale”
Written by Michael Cyril Creighton
VIDEO GAME
Outstanding Achievement in Writing Video Games
“Assassin’s Creed III: Liberation”
Scriptwriting by Richard Farrese, Jill Murray
HONORARY AWARDS
Paul Selvin Award
Tony Kushner
Valentine Davies Humanitarian Award
Phil Rosenthal
Paddy Chayefsky Laurel Award for Television
Joshua Brand, John Falsey
Lifetime Achievement Award
Tom Stoppard
Don’t know if it’s worth noting or not, but Silver Linings Playbook had the loudest applause by far when they were announcing Adapted Screenplay. Thought it was interesting since Argo won.
On the live feed, that is. Don’t know about the room.
Could have just been a loud SLP table.
Could have been Harvey Weinstein “making it rain” for applauses.
I suppose it’s dumb to complain about a film winning that you really like, but this Argo train is just too ridiculous. It just feels weird to me. I guess people probably felt the same way about Slumdog though. Least it’s not SLP I guess.
I agree. In a year that was deemed so competitive right before the precursor phase, it’s a shame that “Argo” is the only film winning anything. This is ever was a year to spread the love between films, but yet again BP seems to be an inevitability this year, though I’d really like to be wrong about that, even if it’s only because Affleck got unfairly snubbed.
Finally saw ZERO DARK THIRTY last night.
I thought it was even better than THE HURT LOCKER.
It just occurred to me that ARGO is very much like Ben Affleck the actor. Very likable, no one has anything bad to say about it, sometimes very affecting but never challenging.
ZDT, PI and LINCOLN are far more complex and challenging. They take more risks, therefore alienating some audiences.
So who do you think will win? The one every one likes, but few LOVE. Or the ones many love but also many hate? Specially with the preferential ballot.
ZDT, PI and LINCOLN might get more first place votes, ARGO will get more second and third place votes, giving it enough points to win.
We really need to go back to 5 nominees and one vote for BP
I think people are overestimating the difference the preferential ballot has made. It’s not as if the Academy consistently crowned edgy, polarising films before it was introduced.
Argo the movie was about the power of producing a script, the real one. Could be a little sentimental for the whole idea of it, you know.
“Heavyweights…. such as Silver Linings Playbook”.. Really?
I would call the screenplay of SLP many things, but definitely not heavyweight.
I wouldn’t call it a true heavyweight as well but I will say it’s an incredibly good script for what it is, a dysfunctional family drama. It balances drama and comedy very well.
You can argue back and forth about whether or not it’s a heavyweight film, but it’s a heavyweight Oscar player. That’s pretty obviously what Kris means.
What Guy said.
I’ll admit I misread that as well. I meant heavyweight as an incredibly amazing script. But Kris is right, I’ve considered it the one major upset of Oscar night.
I found it weird that Breaking Bad took home the drama prize, but didn’t win in the episodic drama category where it had 4 of the 6 nominees.
Split the vote.
Sugar Man is a frivolous doc compared to The Invisible War. If the latter loses it’ll be a travesty based on the fact that most people just want to stick their head in the sand.