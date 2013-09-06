Ariana Grande set to top next week’s Billboard 200 if she holds off Tamar Braxton

There will be a bunch of new faces on the Billboard 200 next week as up to five acts debut in the Top 10.

Pop singer Ariana Grande”s “Yours Truly” is in the lead for the top spot going into the weekend, but only by a slim margin over Tamar Braxton”s “Love and War.”

Hits Daily Double projects that “Truly” will sell up to 115,000 for No. 1, while “Love” will post numbers around 110,000, for No. 2, but it”s still too close to call.

Debuting at No. 3 will be Nine Inch Nail”s “Hesitation Marks” with sales of up to 95,000.

The other bows in the Top 10 are likely to be John Legend”s “Love In The Future” at No. 6 (55,000-60,000) and Jaheim”s “Appreciation Day” at No. 7 (45,000-50,000).

Filling in the rest of the top 10 will be Luke Bryan”s “Crash My Party” at No. 4 (70,000-75,000), Robin Thicke”s “Blurred Lines” at No. 5 (65,000-70,000), this week”s No. 1 title, Avenged Sevenfold”s “Hail To The King” at No. 8 (40,000-45,000), Justin Timberlake”s “The 20/20 Experience” at No. 9 (35,000-40,000) and Imagine Dragons” “Night Visions” at No. 10 (35,000-40,000).