Ariana Grande slows down for a jazzy ‘Break Free’ on ‘SNL’

It's been a pretty amazing year for Ariana Grande. She currently has another top 5 hit with “Break Free.” She's also has “Bang Bang” with Jessie J and Nicki Minaj still at no. 3 on the top 100 chart. For the past month “Break Free” has been her priority as she's performed it on the MTV VMAs and the iHeart Radio Festival (among other locales). For her inaugural “Saturday Night Live” performance, Ms. Grande decided to mix it up a bit.

Sitting atop a grand piano wearing, um, cat ears, Grande sang a jazzy acoustic version of the dance hit…before jumping off and getting her groove on.

Honestly, this was not Grande's best live performance of the song (that major belt went a bit sour). Perhaps too much choreography distracted her? In any case, there are very few modern day divas who can come close to the level of dancing and singing at the same time. So, she'll always get bonus points for that.

Watch the performance in the video below.

