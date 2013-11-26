Ariana Grande spreads some Mariah Carey-style holiday cheer with ‘Love Is Everything’

Ariana Grande is spreading some holiday joy.

The soprano-voiced songstress has unleashed the second track (following last week’s cover of Wham!’s “Last Christmas”) from her forthcoming holiday-themed EP “Christmas Wishes,” an upbeat ditty entitled “Love Is Everything.”

“All we need is love/Love is all we need/Love underneath the tree/Love is everything,” the AMA Best New Artist winner sings. Ok, so no surprises here lyrically, and yet despite the song’s generic trappings Grande manages to carry it through with her typically soaring Mariah Carey-esque vocals. Does it rank with the stone-cold Carey holiday classic that is “All I Want for Christmas Is You”? Not quite, but then very few Yuletide tunes can. Judged on its own merits, though, it’s plenty good enough.

My grade for “Love Is Everything”: B. After checking it out below, rate it for yourself at top left.