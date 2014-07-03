Ariana Grande dips her toe in EDM waters on ‘Break Free’ feat. Zedd’: Listen

07.03.14 4 years ago

Ariana Grande debuted a new song at her MTV #TotalAriana Live concert last night and it”s a peppy, EDM-influenced track, courtesy of Zedd”s involvement. The electronic outro b is going to sound dated very soon, but in the meantime, enjoy.

Now it looks like Grande could have two songs of the summer: “Problem,” featuring Iggy Azalea, will represent the first half of the season, while the instantly catchy “Break Free” will be your song for the second half. Thanks, Ariana!

Lots of other Grande news: She and Nicki Minaj will appear on Jessie J”s  next single, “Bang, Bang.” That song, which will be on both Jessie J and Grande's albums, comes out July 29.  Plus, she performed an acoustic version of “Problem” last night, which we”ve embedded as well.

