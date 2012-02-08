Arnold Schwarzenegger joins ‘Expendables’ pal Sylvester Stallone in ‘The Tomb’

Aging action icons Arnold Schwarzenegger and Sylvester Stallone are spending a lot of time together these days. First, after appearing in a cameo role in the first “Expendables,” the former California governor will be seen in a much larger role opposite Rambo himself in this summer’s “Expendables 2.” And now Schwarzenegger has re-teamed with Stallone for the prison thriller “The Tomb.”

Directed by Swedish filmmaker Mikael Håfström (“The Rite”), “The Tomb” centers on Ray Breslin (Stallone), who the press release describes as the “world”s foremost authority on structural security.” In a narrative twist worthy of “The Twilight Zone,” Breslin has to escape from a master prison of his own design, along with a group of inmates, led by a mysterious character named Church (Ah-nuld). Sounds a bit reminiscent of Stallone’s 1997 thriller “Daylight,” but with cons instead of commuters.

The film will start shooting in Louisiana this spring.

“I am thrilled to be making ‘The Tomb’ with two film icons – Sylvester Stallone and Arnold Schwarzenegger,” said producer Mark Canton in the release. “It is the perfect pairing for this high octane thriller. Robbie Brenner, Emmett/Furla, Kevin King-Templeton and I have been working long and hard with Summit to bring them together for this dynamic project.”

Busier that he’s been since the Clinton administration, Schwarzenegger just wrapped filming “The Last Stand,” directed by Jee-woon Kim (“I Saw the Devil”). He’ll also be seen in the aformentioned “Expendables 2,” and has been flirting with roles in “Cry Macho,” “Black Sunday,” and, possibly, another “Terminator” film.

