Mitch Hurwitz: An ‘Arrested Development’ movie is coming before Season 5

(CBR)

You haven”t seen the last of the Bluth clan – it”s just a question of when and how you”ll encounter them next.

Showbizz 411′s Roger Friedman spoke with Arrested Development creator Mitch Hurwitz and the one of the show”s most recent cast members – John Slattery of Mad Men fame – about the future of the comedy series after its recent Netflix revival. According to Hurwitz, the current plan is to pursue the long-discussed Arrested Development movie before returning to Netflix for another season.

On top of that update, Hurwitz confirmed that Slattery”s character, the drug-addicted Dr. Norman, will have a part to play in the film. As for other guest stars continuing on for the film, Hurwitz stopped short of naming specific actors, saying, “Anyone! I”d like everyone.”

Anyone, you say? Then consider this my official request for more Gene Parmesan, Mr. Hurwitz.