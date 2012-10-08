‘Arrow’ casts Royal Flush Gang leader King

The Royal Flush Gang is heading to the CW’s “Arrow.”

The playing card-themed villains will be appearing in the sixth episode of the upcoming superhero series, with TV vet Currie Graham (“NYPD Blue,” “Raising the Bar”) set to play the group’s leader King, according to executive-producer Andrew Kreisberg (via TVGuide).

“The dynamic of the family and the iconography of the playing cards are going to be there without the supernatural bent,” said Kreisberg, referring to the show’s more “grounded” tone, during a discussion with reporters Monday. “I think we’ve come up with a really clever way to portray them.”

Graham joins “Being Human” actor Kyle Schmid, who previously signed on to play Royal Flush member Ace. Different from the comics, King will be known by his alter-ego Derek Reston (which was in fact Ace’s alter-ego in the comics), while Ace’s alter-ego will be Kyle Reston.

“The Royal Flush Gang was the most outlandish villains from the comics, but they turned out to be our most grounded villains,” continued Kreisberg. “The relationship that Oliver has with King, the leader of the gang, we’re really proud of it.”

Based on the DC Comics character Green Arrow, “Arrow” stars Stephen Amell as Oliver Queen, a wealthy playboy who assumes the titular alter-ego following a five-year stint on a deserted island, where he was forced to perfect his archery skills to survive. Co-starring Colin Donnell, Katie Cassidy, David Ramsey, Willa Holland, Jamey Sheridan, Susanna Thompson and Paul Blackthorne, the series premieres this Wednesday at 8 PM on the CW.



Any Green Arrow fans out there excited to see the Royal Flush Gang in action? Sound off in the comments.

