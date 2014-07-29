‘Arrow’ gets its Wildcat: J.R. Ramirez

(CBR) Actor J.R. Ramirez will play Ted Grant on “Arrow” season three.

Although Comic-Con International 2014 officially wrapped over the weekend, the announcements are far from over. Deadline reports that actor J.R. Ramirez has been cast as Ted Grant — better known as the boxing hero Wildcat — in the upcoming third season of “Arrow.”

Executive producer Marc Guggenheim stated during the show's Comic-Con panel over the weekend that Wildcat would make an appearance in season three, but no casting information was divulged.

According to Deadline, the “Arrow” version of the character is “a former boxer who now runs a gym for underprivileged youth” and will have a major role to play in Laurel Lance's arc over the course of the season. The DC Comics version of the character has traditionally been a member of the Justice Society of America and trainer for many of the DCU's heroes, including Black Canary.

Ramirez's previous credits include the recurring role of Julio on Starz's “Power” as well as minor roles on “Emily Owens M.D.” and “24.”

“Arrow” returns in October on the CW.