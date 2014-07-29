‘Arrow’ gets its Wildcat: J.R. Ramirez

#Arrow
and 07.29.14 4 years ago 2 Comments
(CBR) Actor J.R. Ramirez will play Ted Grant on “Arrow” season three.

Although Comic-Con International 2014 officially wrapped over the weekend, the announcements are far from over. Deadline reports that actor J.R. Ramirez has been cast as Ted Grant — better known as the boxing hero Wildcat — in the upcoming third season of “Arrow.”

Executive producer Marc Guggenheim stated during the show's Comic-Con panel over the weekend that Wildcat would make an appearance in season three, but no casting information was divulged.

According to Deadline, the “Arrow” version of the character is “a former boxer who now runs a gym for underprivileged youth” and will have a major role to play in Laurel Lance's arc over the course of the season. The DC Comics version of the character has traditionally been a member of the Justice Society of America and trainer for many of the DCU's heroes, including Black Canary.

Ramirez's previous credits include the recurring role of Julio on Starz's “Power” as well as minor roles on “Emily Owens M.D.” and “24.”

“Arrow” returns in October on the CW.

Around The Web

TOPICS#Arrow
TAGSarrowCWJR Ramirezthe cwWILDCAT

Listen To This

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Travis Scott, Mac Miller, And Iggy Azalea

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Travis Scott, Mac Miller, And Iggy Azalea

08.03.18 1 day ago
Crate-Digging: The Haiduks, Smokescreens, And More Bandcamp Albums From July

Crate-Digging: The Haiduks, Smokescreens, And More Bandcamp Albums From July

07.31.18 4 days ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

07.31.18 4 days ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

07.30.18 5 days ago
Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Santigold, Kenny Chesney, And Denzel Curry

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Santigold, Kenny Chesney, And Denzel Curry

07.27.18 1 week ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

07.24.18 2 weeks ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP